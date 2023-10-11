‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Scares Up Top Spot at U.K., Ireland Box Office

Universal’s “The Exorcist: Believer” debuted atop the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.6 million ($2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore.

In its second weekend, in second place, Disney’s “The Creator” collected £1 million for a total of £4.1 million. Also in its second weekend, in third position, Lionsgate’s “Saw X” scared up £956,030 for a total of £3.8 million.

More from Variety

Warner Bros.’ “The Great Escaper” debuted in fourth place with £598,135. In fifth position, in its fifth weekend, Disney’s “A Haunting in Venice” took in £561,058 for a total of £7.8 million.

The other debut in the top 10 was National Amusements’ “Blackberry,” which bowed at No. 10 with £117,263.

The upcoming weekend sees two wide releases across more than 300 locations each, both from Universal. “PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” the latest in the popular franchise, has the PAW Patrol pups magically gain superpowers after a meteor strikes Adventure City. However, things take a turn for the worse when Humdinger and a mad scientist steal their powers and turn themselves into supervillains. As the team springs into action to save the city, Skye soon learns that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference.

And in “Sumotherhood,” starring Adam Deacon, Jennifer Saunders, Danny Sapani, Peter Serafinowicz and Ed Sheeran, when the protagonists need money, they decide to rob a megastar in a nightclub toilet and hold up the local bank, but things don’t go as planned. A misunderstanding leads them into business with one of east London’s toughest firms.

Trafalgar Releasing is opening hugely anticipated concert film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” Conic is bowing Sundance winner “Smoke Sauna Sisterhood” and Cosmic Cat documentary “Cassius X: Becoming Ali.” Beloved thespians Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Stephen Rea lead Lionsgate’s “The Miracle Club,” where the women of Ballygar, Ireland, hope to win a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes with a little benevolent interference from their local priest.

There are two re-releases on Friday, Oct. 13. Park Circus is opening 1980 classic horror “Friday the 13th.” And Altitude will release Martin Scorsese’s classic “Mean Streets” in 4K in over 100 U.K. and Irish cinemas to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the film’s release.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.