New 'Exodus Green Worlds' trailer highlights hunt for habitable planets (video)

The talented folks at Archetype Entertainment, formerly the architects of "Mass Effect," have released a new cinematic trailer for their upcoming hardcore science fiction RPG project, "Exodus," and it reminds us all that space exploration can be a dangerous occupation rife with a multitude of perils.

"Exodus Prologue Chapter 5: Green Worlds" aims to prepare intrepid sci-fi gamers for the time-dilated interstellar journey aboard a fleet of ark ships as travelers experience velocities approaching light speed.

Following the mass exodus from Earth in the 23rd century, valiant explorers journey outward into the deep cosmos searching for promising habitable planets known as Green Worlds.

Three sci-fi figures stand before a cosmic backdrop.

Here's the official prologue description:

"Green Worlds — Our new home?

"The promise of a new life here in Centauri. After fleeing a dying Earth and surviving a grueling, overcrowded decades-long voyage (thousands of decades in real time, if you are not moving at almost the speed of light). Not to mention, being packed into an ark ship cryopod, with rising hardships and dwindling hope… Green Worlds are humanity's new refuge. Here, we restart our lives. Hard to believe, but they sent out a 'Green Signal' — the signal that there are habitable worlds waiting for us in the Centauri Cluster. A message that could only have been sent by those in the ark ships that arrived thousands of years before us, letting us know they found our new home. But are we safe? Ark ship communication has gone cold. The signal was sent so long ago. Is this our new 'green' frontier? How can we know for sure?

"Hark! A green world. Emerald, some would say! Is this our green world? Maybe. But even the green worlds can be misleading. Some are uninhabitable — or, worse, deadly, their atmospheres hostile to humanity.

"As our sensors scan, we wonder, Can we trust this green land to the seeding of our new civilization? Or are we so desperate for salvation that we only see what we want to see? Is this the fresh start the Hammercross crew has been waiting for, or is it a mirage painted in green, hiding new threats?

"The Colonel will guide us. Save us. Lead us in turning this new Green World into golden fields and blue skies. He will guide us to a future of prosperity and abundance…"

two astronauts emerge from a spaceship onto a hostile red planet

RELATED STORIES:

— Exoplanets: Everything you need to know about the worlds beyond our solar system

— Best space games 2024: Outer Wilds, No Man's Sky, Kerbal Space Program and more

— The 10 most Earth-like exoplanets

This dramatic cinematic trailer that touches down on the planet of Emerald showcases the hunt for suitable exoplanets, and how these alien worlds’ ecologies and climates may not be conducive to life. And it reminds us to never, ever remove our helmets!

"Exodus" is optimistically expected sometime in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Xbox X|S.