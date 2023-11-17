EXmas, Your New Favorite Holiday Rom Com, Is Finally Here!

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season like a holiday rom-com, and oh do we have a good one for you today!

This year, as one of our holiday treats, we have EXmas, streaming now on Freevee. It stars none other than Leighton Meester from Gossip Girl. She plays Ali, a sweet but fierce professional baker.

It also stars Robbie Amell, who you might recognize from Upload and who does look quite handsome in a Christmas sweater. He plays Graham, a work-obsessed game designer.

Ali and Graham were once engaged, but now are no longer together. And they are not on good terms.

But do you know who is still on good terms? Ali and Graham's awesome family. They love her.

As we all know, breaking up with parents is sometimes the hardest part of ending a relationship.

Graham's parents ask their now-single son if he's coming home for Christmas, but he decides to not join because he has something more important to attend to: a work deadline.

Already, I have some ideas about why his engagement to Ali didn't work out.

Of course, Graham decides at the last minute to show up unannounced — and discovers his parents have invited his ex-fiancée to Christmas instead, not realizing he'd be coming.

The exes don't really want to spend the holidays together, nor do they want to be the one that has to leave. Given that there is some question about which of them is more liked by the family, they make a bet to see who will be the one asked to leave by Christmas morning.

Hilarity ensues, as it likely would if you were forced to spend Christmas with your ex.

I'm here for it. Let the games begin!

As they prank and compete with each other to try to make the other person flee and go back home, unresolved feelings start to reemerge, because of course.

Will these two sort out their issues before the end of the holidays? We'll have to watch to find out!!

Honestly, sometimes you just need to snuggle up with a feel-good movie like this over the holidays.

Not only do we love a chaotic holiday romance, but we also love a story where exes unexpectedly collide and need to figure out their issues.

EXmas has it all, and the best part is it's a Freevee Original, so you'll be able to watch it for FREE!

It also happens to be a BuzzFeed Studios production!

EXmas is streaming now exclusively on Freevee in the US, UK, Germany and Austria. Watch it here!