Exhibition showcases the work of artists inspired by home

Artists were challenged to create a piece of work about what home means to them

An exhibition featuring artworks inspired by the theme of home has gone on display in the Isle of Man's capital.

The showcase of 45 selected pieces from artists who are members of the Creative Network includes drawings, paintings, ceramics, photography and sculpture.

Carola Rush from the group said it was "fascinating to see the breadth of individual responses" submitted.

The display can be seen at the Manx Museum until April 2024.

The network, which made up of 80 Manx-based artists, was created to promote the "rich diversity" of artwork produced within the island's creative community and was "run by artists, for artists", Ms Rush said.

Hannah Murphy said the showcase provided a 'level platform' for a range of Manx artists

Each piece was selected by a panel comprising Manx artist Ian Coulson, sculptor Michael Sandle RA and Manx National Heritage (MNH) curator for art and social history Katie King.

The six-month exhibition is accompanied by a catalogue explaining the artwork.

MNH assistant curator Hannah Murphy said artists "may not always have the opportunity to showcase their works" and the exhibition provides a "level platform" for artists to "get together with a common theme".

Myra Gilbert's piece used handwritten phrases from a Valentine's Day card

Artist Myra Gilbert described her piece as a "celebration" of her relationship with her late husband.

She said she used the project to "get through that worst immediate six months" after his death by taking his last message in a Valentine's Day card and "hand writing it back to him on tissue paper".

Jo Lewy's ceramic submission is 3.9ft (1.2m) tall

Potter Jo Lewy's submission used quotes about home and features a model of the cottage she works from in Grenaby.

Ms Lewy, who is also on the Creative Network's committee, said it was "really important for artists to feel that they have a place to show their work".

Everyone had "such a different idea of home" and together the pieces had created a "really beautiful show", she added.

