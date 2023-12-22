Executive Turntable: BMG Brazil General Manager Bounces to Berlin; Outback Presents a New VP of Ticketing

If it’s Friday, you know it’s high time for another spin around the Executive Turntable, Billboard’s comprehensive(ish) compendium of promotions, hirings, exits and firings — and all things in between — across music.

BMG made a switch in Brazil, promoting Daniel Fernandes to general manager as Jasmina Zammit departs to take on an international role at the music company’s Berlin headquarters. During his short time at BMG — he joined in 2022 as senior director of A&R — Fernandes is credited with signing Élcio di Carvalho, Ariel Donato and Raffa Torres. He was previously at Sony Music-owned Brazilian label Som Livre. BMG Brazil is based in São Paulo, where Fernandes and his team will work closely with Julio Vieira, vp of finance & operations for Latin America. BMG’s operation in São Paulo was launched in 2016 and evolved from managing existing repertoire to developing its own local signing strategy, offering music publishing and recordings under one roof. “I thank Jasmina for her trust and am looking forward to working with our amazing Brazilian roster and to further grow our local catalogue,” said Fernandes. “The opportunity to lead BMG Brazil’s team is both an honor and a privilege and I am thrilled and excited about the journey ahead.”

Daniel Fernandes and Jasmina Zammit

German-born Zammit is what you’d call a BMG lifer, having joined as an executive assistant in 2008 — the year it relaunched after Bertelsmann sold its stake in Sony BMG — and rising over the years to vp of international licensing and marketing in Berlin before making the move to Brazil, as general manager, in 2018. Two years later she was appointed managing director. “Setting up and heading the Brazilian operation has been quite a challenge, but foremost an amazing experience!” she writes on LinkedIn. “I am truly grateful for everyone who has helped me navigate through the peculiarities of the local music industry. Thank you to all the business partners, artists and writers for their trust!”

Zammit’s new role back home in Berlin is focused on Latin America and emerging markets.

Warner Music Group‘s global catalog team hired Jeremy Sponder as vice president of U.S. marketing for international repertoire. In his new role, Sponder manages stateside marketing activations for UK/international catalogs of both the shallow and deep persuasions. He’s based in NYC and reports to team vp of communications Lauren Papapietro, while also working closely with Katie Graham and Stuart Wheeley. Sponder shimmies over to WMG’s catalog team from ADA Worldwide, the company’s artist and label services arm, where he has been vp of catalog since 2021. Prior to ADA, Sponder marketed deep/shallow catolog content for UMG’s catalog division, UMEe, and before that spent time five years at at Sony Music-owned indie distributor The Orchard.

Nashville-based live entertainment promoter Outback Presents promoted Jenny Reid to vice president of ticketing, overseeing all ticketing operations and focusing on country and comedy events. Reid and her ticketing team have managed tours in North America for artists and comedians including Alabama, Nate Bargatze, Taylor Tomlinson and John Crist. Reid has been with Outback Presents for four years and previously worked at Huka Entertainment, Ticketfly and Eventbrite. “Jenny has built an incredible team that we are extremely proud of,” says Smardak. “With over ten years of experience in ticketing and box office operations, Jenny has lead the force to establish a powerful ticketing team at Outback.” –Jessica Nicholson

Board Shorts: Music Venue Trust, the UK charity that looks after the interests of some 900 grassroots venues, added four folks to its board of trustees. Joining are Ausa Qureshi, music program manager at Summerhall in Edinburgh; Emma Bownes, a programmer at The O2; Jane Beese, director of music at Factory International; and musician Rhoda Dakar. They join existing trustees Bonita McKinney, Phyllis Belezos, Scott Taylforth, Chris Prosser, Simon Hilton, Sarah Thirtle, Jason Dorman, and Jeremy Pritchard. Exiting the board are Sarah Clover KC and Lohan Presencer … Hipgnosis Songs Fund appointed Christopher Mills, the CEO of North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust, as an independent non-executive director of the company. HSF also disclosed the committee chair positions of the following members: Cindy Rampersaud, audit and risk management; Robert Naylor, nomination; Simon Holden, portfolio; and Francis Keeling, management engagement.

