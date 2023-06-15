Executive Fired After Street Photographer Captures Him Holding Hands With Mistress

A married business exec in China was fired after a video of him holding hands with his mistress went viral on TikTok.

Hu Jiyong, executive director and general manager of the Huanqiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation, was walking around Chengdu with a young woman when a street fashion photographer recorded them, according to China Daily. People eventually recognized Hu, who was on a business trip at the time, and discussion surrounding the identity of the mystery woman and the dress she was wearing soon followed.

This is the TikTok moment that led to the downfall of Chinese top official Hu Jiyong, after a video of a romantic Chengdu stroll with mistress Ms. Dong went completely viral. Posted by a street photographer, netizens soon recognized the married man. He was fired shortly after. pic.twitter.com/POlLhdachK — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) June 8, 2023

According to Insider, Weibo users have referred to her outfit the clip—which has amassed at least 17 million views—as the "mistress" or "dismissal" dress.

China Petroleum Engineering Co Ltd. said Hu is currently being investigated by the company's disciplinary commission due to his "moral obligations, which he transgressed by having an alleged extramarital affair," as reported by the state media outlet Shanghai Daily.

The clip brought about a debate on whether street photography infringes on a person's right to privacy. For years, the business and fashion area Taikoo Li has worked around the issue with yellow notices reminding people to protect their right of privacy, but after Hu's situation, those signs have garnered greater attention.