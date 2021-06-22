Exclusive: Watch Naya Rivera's final role as Catwoman in new animated 'Batman' movie

Fans of the late Naya Rivera will get to see her final acting role this week, playing an iconic comic-book character.

Rivera, who died last July at the age of 33, voices Catwoman in the new animated DC movie "Batman: The Long Halloween - Part One." The first film is on digital platforms and Blu-ray now, while "Part Two" arrives July 27. USA TODAY has an exclusive clip from "Long Halloween" featuring Rivera as Catwoman, who's chased through the rooftops of Gotham City by Batman (Jensen Ackles). "You could use a little fun," she purrs at her cowled vigilante partner.

The new film centers on a young Dark Knight working with a number of allies – including Catwoman, district attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) and police captain James Gordon (Billy Burke) – to take on powerful mob boss Carmine Falcone (Titus Welliver) as well as investigate a serial killer who strikes every holiday. The cast also includes David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon and Jack Quaid as Alberto Falcone.

Batman (voiced by Jensen Ackles) and Catwoman (Naya Rivera) team up to take on a serial killer in the DC animated movie

Rivera brought an "incredible voice and range" to Catwoman," says supervising producer Butch Lukic. "It has real power, but she controls it perfectly." She was actually suggested for the role because of her performance as Santana Lopez on the TV series "Glee" and the fact her trained singing voice "would play well" for this take on the longtime Batman femme fatale. "And Naya delivered. I don’t think she needed more than a few takes throughout the recording."

The film is dedicated to Rivera, who Lukic recalls really embraced playing Catwoman and her alter ego Selina Kyle. "Naya had a personality that fit well: She was able to bring a very sultry quality to the role, as well as being playful and also emitting an inner strength and confidence. We were all quite taken with her, and we were looking forward to possible future performances. It’s a great tragedy that she’s gone now."

Rivera died after she disappeared during a July 8 boat outing with her son Josey, now 5, on Lake Piru in Ventura County, California. Rivera's body was found July 13, with the cause of death ruled as an accidental drowning. She was laid to rest on July 24.

