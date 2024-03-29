Exclusive: ShowUp Action Summit to promote music industry activism, feature Margo Price

A new social platform that links music artists with nonprofit organizations is hosting a summit in Nashville this spring to discuss how Music City has become the vanguard for music industry activism.

ShowUp is a 7-month-old service platform that works with nearly two million nonprofits devoted to climate justice, social justice, women's rights, LGBTQ+ activism and more worldwide.

The ShowUp conference is an invitation-only event that will feature Tennessee state Reps. Gloria Johnson and Justin Pearson joining Americana Music Association award-winner Margo Price and 2024 CMT Next Women of Country class member Denitia, plus a trio of voter registration activists: TN Equity Alliance co-founder Tequila Johnson, Headcount's executive director Lucille Wenegieme and iVoted's founder Emily White. The summit will be at the Riverside Revival May 17, with local and national artists, legislators, movement leaders and industry executives in attendance.

White tells The Tennessean she feels the summit is "a very much needed gathering" that will impact both Nashville and the state.

She says voting discussion among an "intersectional" group of change agents ideally produces "positive results for all involved."

The group aims for a "first-of-its-kind" conference where Nashville's brain trust will be tapped to "identify strategies and tools to support this community and music communities like it all over the U.S." in developing an "industry ecosystem" that integrates "activism into release and touring strategies and creates strategic partnerships that amplify the reach, engagement and fundraising capacity of an artist's advocacy," according to a news release about the event.

In 2023, national attention was paid to gun control, LGBTQ+ rights and women's reproductive rights on Nashville's front line alongside, at many points, 50% of Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 charts filled with Americana and country songs from Music City.

In a three-week span last March, Morgan Wallen celebrated the release of his album "One Thing At A Time" at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena while acts including Allison Russell, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow, Hayley Williams, Hozier and Brittany Howard banded together for a "Love Rising" concert to stand against Tennessee laws banning gender-affirming health care and "adult-oriented" entertainment, including "male and female impersonators," from public property.

Left to right, Ruby Amanfu, Allison Russell and Shea Diamond perform during the Love Rising concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 20, 2023.

Learning from Nashville's success

ShowUp's founder, Mat Hall, is a 20-year music industry veteran and social organizer who has not only worked in the management of artists including David Bowie and David Byrne but was also executive director of the nonprofit Mission Impact and supported marginalized communities in over 70 U.S. cities.

While in conversation with The Tennessean, Hall notes that the conversation on May 17 will link real-time conversations alongside the app's outreach capabilities and an already existing group of independent and major-label music industry partners, including ADA Worldwide, Downtown, Empire, The Orchard and Symphonic Distribution.

"In the past five years, Nashville has become a city with a critical mass of working musical artists and an industry that already supports them, plus a city and community that has faced a cascading series of tragedies and issues that (those working musical artists) have been called upon to galvanize around," Hall says.

ShowUp's national and global aims could mesh with the existing working groups in Music City, Hall says.

"Artists everywhere and the music industry, overall, has a lot to learn from Nashville," Hall says. "Sitting down with this community to learn about their challenges and successes will aid ShowUp in being the best advocates we can be, not just for ourselves but Nashville, too."

He says learning how to overcome commercial resistance to integrating values related to artistic authenticity and human identity as a goal for the May 17 conversations.

Developing seamless practices that make advocacy appealing for artists unsure how to engage their humanity with their artistry is not just tied to an easy-to-navigate app interface.

"Authentically passionate artists compelled to work in service to social justice are given the tools to align their art to where their heart and mind [exist], sharpening their focus by offering greater power and impact to their work," Hall says.

Covenant's lessons, a year later

Regarding the Covenant school shooting in March 2023 and the civil and social rights advocacy that followed, Margo Price will be in conversation with Tennessee state Reps. Johnson and Pearson.

Margo Price performs during the Nashville Remembers candlelight vigil to mourn and honor the victims of The Covenant School mass shooting at Public Square Park Wednesday, March 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn.

"Being part of the inaugural ShowUp Action Summit is an honor for me, especially as a cultural worker," Price said in a statement to The Tennessean. "I'm beyond thrilled to share the stage with Gloria and Justin for this panel discussion. Their unwavering dedication to the community and inspiring work have been a constant source of admiration for me."

Currently, Johnson is not just a lawmaker and gun control advocate. She also seeks the Democratic nomination in August for the chance to take on incumbent U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, in November.

"Musicians like Margo are also citizens of Tennessee with parents, with families who deserve smart strategies for showing up and speaking broadly to their communities," Johnson says.

The summit follows a year when multiple generations of artists have showcased to her the power of activism and community.

Most recently, three dozen artists, including Grammy winners Allison Russell, Brittany Howard, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris and Amanda Shires, have joined forces to record and release a soul anthem, "Tennessee Rise," which a press statement said was "born out of resistance from the rise of extremist forces, the unwillingness to accept the rollback of protections for historically marginalized groups, and a determination to keep Tennessee a place of welcoming that so many have found solace in."

While in conversation with The Tennessean, Johnson also recalls the April 18 moment when musicians Sheryl Crow, Amy Grant, Ruby Amanfu, Allison Russell and Will Hoge met with Tennessee's Gov. Bill Lee, Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, GOP Senate Leader Jack Johnson, GOP House Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison and Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) to discuss the potential passage of gun safety laws in an upcoming special session of the Tennessee General Assembly.

She also recalls the moment nine days before that when she and fellow state Rep. Justin Jones encountered Joan Baez at Nashville International Airport after Baez made a Nashville appearance supporting her book of drawings, "Am I Pretty When I Fly?"

Joan Baez speaks about new book of drawings, Am I Pretty When I Fly? An Album of Upside Down Drawings, at OZ Arts in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, April 8, 2023.

"Musicians across party lines are being activated for social justice," Johnson says. "Efforts more defined by (our shared humanity) than party affiliations must be made to impact all of our futures as defined within a circle of love."

Action items, implementation, expected

"(Musicians and politicians) are coordinating across their spheres of influence to create a historic moment defined by justice movements and the change we want to see," Pearson says. "Many fans and communities want great records as much as they demand social initiatives to improve their quality of life."

Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones, Rep. Gloria Johnson People hold their hands up as they exit the House Chamber doors at Tennessee State Capitol Building in Nashville , Tenn., Monday, April 3, 2023.

ShowUp's founder, Hall, believes that an activism-focused music industry ecosystem is as much defined by a groundswell of supporting artists, labels, distributors and promoters as it is by curated events focused on the development of actionable strategies and tools.

Nashville's ability to survive devastating tornadoes, gun violence, legislative attacks on at-risk and marginalized citizens, and the banning of books, plus underfunding and privatization of public schools, makes it a city worthy of support. It also makes Music City, for StandUp, an ideal case study.

"Recently, Nashville has paved so much road [for social advocacy]," Hall says. "Constructively amplifying and spotlighting what the city has done globally will allow for tools for artists everywhere to implement, hopefully immediately."

