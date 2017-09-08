Inside Beyonce and Blue Ivy's Visit to Houston Church to Support Hurricane Harvey Victims

The 36-year-old singer was joined by her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, and former bandmate, Michelle Williams.

Beyonce is showing support for her hometown.

The 36-year-old singer arrived at St. Johns Church in Houston, Texas, on Friday, with her daughter, Blue Ivy, to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The pair are seen entering the venue around the 5-minute mark in the video below.

Joined by her mom, Tina Knowles Lawson, and her longtime pastor, Rudy Rasmus, Beyonce took to the stage to support her fellow Houstonians.

"I just wanna say that I’m home," the "Formation" singer told the crowd. "This church is my home. I was maybe 9 or 10 years old the first time I sat there where my daughter is sitting. I sang my first solo here and I just wanna thank you for lifting my family up, for praying for me, and for being such an incredible example of what light and love is. This today is a celebration of survival. Ya’ll are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that you're safe, your children are safe. I think that really matters is your health and your children and your family. I just wanna say I love you. I’ve been blessed so that I can bless other people and I ask of God to continue to do that for other people."

Earlier in the day, Tina and former Destiny's Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, helped out by serving lunch to 400 flood victims while wearing aprons with the logo of the singer's organization, BeyGOOD.

"Tina and Michelle are serving food! They're greeting everyone, making them all feel special," Houston resident Craig Zeno tells ET exclusively, adding that the pair are telling victims to "continue to be strong."

"Houston is strong! We will rebuild and be even stronger," Zeno recalls Knowles Lawson and Williams telling residents, before posing for photos with flood victims.

ET spoke with Rasmus last week, who revealed that the superstar had already made a significant impact on Hurricane Harvey relief.

"She's starting out with a significant donation, and that donation is getting us to launch out into some areas that help us more effectively impact the communities that have been the most affected," he shared. "She has, over the years, been very generous to our cause, and we continue to work together. She has been a huge benefactor to our efforts here in Houston, Texas."

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

