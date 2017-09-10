George Clooney Gets Candid on Handling Parenting Duties With Amal: 'It's a Lot of Work'

George is one busy dad!

ET's Cameron Mathison spoke with George Clooney at the premiere of his film Suburbicon during the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday, where he got all the dad details from the star.

His wife Amal and the twins weren't travelling with the actor, but they were never too far away either. "They're in L.A. and I Facetimed with them a few minutes ago," he told ET.

As for balancing parenting duties, the 56-year-old is happy to help with late night feedings.

"I do every three hours [and] if I don't get up, I feel guilty, you know?" he admitted. "My wife is up nursing every 3 hours so it's a lot of work but it's fun man!"

Clooney also expanded on his revealing interview with The Hollywood Reporter, where he claimed his "leading man" days were behind him.

He told ET, "I think you have to look at your career over a long period of time and figure out what's best to do,and actually, I'm looking for different kinds of roles now."

And in typical Clooney fashion, he made fun of his supposedly fading looks.

"You gotta keep putting a softer lens on the camera, it's just no good anymore," he quipped.

