Exclusive: The Founder of Starz Lists His Manhattan Apartment for $10 Million

John J. Sie, the founder and former CEO of Starz Entertainment Group, is ready to turn the channel on his Manhattan home, hoisting his elegantly detailed pre-war cooperative apartment back onto the market for just shy of $10 million. Records show the apartment was first listed in 2022 for $12 million. The stately residence, built in 1937, is nestled on the 30th floor of Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South.

Sie, who retired from his CEO position in 2005, previously acted as senior vice president of sales and marketing for Showtime. Since stepping down from Starz, he and his wife Anna have turned their focus to philanthropy. Together, the couple has collectively shelled out $34 million to establish the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome at the University of Colorado in honor of their granddaughter.

The entrance gallery is embellished with polished marble floors and ornate crown moldings.

The 3,000-square-foot spread comprises three bedrooms and three bathrooms. A private elevator landing leads to an expansive entrance gallery decked out with custom marble floors, delicate light fixtures, and ornate crown moldings. Another of the standout spaces, a wood-paneled wet bar with a picture window overlooking the entirety of Central Park, is at the far end of the foyer and perfectly positioned for entertaining between the living and dining rooms.

The living room has a carved marble fireplace and a Juliet balcony that juts out over the city, while the dining room, decked out with leaf-patterned crown molding and milk chocolate-colored high-shine lacquer walls, offers up media mogul-worthy park and skyline views. From here, a hidden door opens to the well-equipped galley kitchen, a windowless space with floral wallpaper, high-quality appliances, and black granite counters.

A hallway lined with built-in bookshelves leads to the home’s three bedrooms. One of the bedrooms has been outfitted as a library, with beautifully paneled walls and built-in cabinetry, and the primary suite is no less luxe, with a walk-in closet lined with custom wood cabinets and a marble en suite bath with a jacuzzi tub.

The formal dining room offers up views bird’s eye views over all of Central Park.

“With its blend of old-world charm and modern comforts, this exceptional residence offers a truly unparalleled living experience amidst the captivating backdrop of Central Park and the city skyline,” notes the listing, which is jointly handled by Catherine Juracich, Thomas Ventura, and Karena Cameron at Corcoran.

Equidistant between Berdorf Goodman’s and Columbus Circle and capped by a distinctive copper roof, The Hampshire House was originally built as a posh residential hotel. The lavishly appointed interior spaces were done up by the legendary decorator Dorothy Draper, who, according to Architectural Digest, eventually bought a duplex in the building. Among the building’s many other notable residents and guests are Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, Vladimir Nabokov, Art Garfunkel, Frank Sinatra, and Marilyn Monroe.

