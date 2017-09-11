Demi Lovato Talks Sobriety, Helping Hurricane Harvey Victims: ‘I’m Just Grateful to Be Alive’

Demi Lovato isn’t taking a single day for granted! The 25-year-old musician and activist is using her voice to help others. The GRAMMY nominee was honored for her sobriety at the Summer Spectacular to Benefit the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention on Saturday in Beverly Hills, California, where she spoke with ET’s Deidre Behar about the importance of her work.

“It feels amazing to be honored for my sobriety just because this is something that I decided to do on my own, and it's something that I needed to do for myself and now getting awarded for it feels incredible,” she dished.

RELATED: Demi Lovato and Kevin Hart Lend Their Support to Houston Food Bank -- See the Pics!

After more than five years sober, Lovato is still working hard to stay healthy. To do this, she works out regularly, visits a therapist twice a week, and stays in touch with the people who keep her accountable.

“Sometimes I just look back and I'm just grateful to be alive,” she said. “I'm grateful that CAST centers came into my life. CAST is a treatment center that I co-own with Mike Bayer and we, together, are able to help other people, which, in turn, makes me feel really great. And I'm able to look at what I've done and I do kind of like sit there and think, 'Wow, I'm so glad that I got sober and I'm able to help people.'”

View photos

Photo: Getty Images More

The Disney alum is helping others in a variety of ways, including recently visiting Houston, Texas, to lend a hand to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

“It was emotional being there, but I also had Kevin Hart and Chris Paul there, and Kevin Hart is so funny so he was the comedic relief, but I had fun,” she revealed. “It was great working with children.”

Lovato also reiterated the importance of staying politically active in this day and age. One topic that she’s very passionate about is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, which President Donald Trump has gone back and forth on rescinding.