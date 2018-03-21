Exclusive 'Avengers: Infinity War' content to air on new Disney pop-channel

New behind-the-scenes videos from Avengers: Infinity War are set to hit UK television this April ahead of the film’s release on 26 April.

Disney Channels UK and Ireland today announced a Marvel Avengers Channel takeover that will run 24 hours a day from 1 April to 29 April on Sky (channel 608) and Virgin (channel 708) Disney XD +1 channels, featuring the global premiere of brand new Infinity War content including a new show hosted by Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland.

The Infinity War content will include What the What and Who’s Who which will give fans a closer look at the upcoming movie. What the What will feature the Avengers: Infinity War cast, fan recaps of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, quick fire questions to the cast and viewer quizzes.

Tom Holland will be hosting the Who’s Who session where he will shed light on the various characters that feature in the upcoming film.





Other highlights of the channel will include four new Marvel Funko animated shorts, the channel premiere of Marvel’s Video Comics shorts, and Marvel Super Hero Adventures shorts. Every episode of the animated Marvel’s Avengers Assemble series ever made will also be broadcast during the course of the month.

David Levine, General Manager of Disney Channels UK and Ireland said, “With the launch of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War just around the corner, this pop-up channel will bring together all of our fantastic Marvel Avengers content, showcasing the most popular characters from the Marvel universe.

The Avengers continue to inspire kids and the pop-up channel will allow them to further experience all things Iron Man, Captain America and much more!”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives in UK cinemas on 26 April.

