Alex Rodriguez’s Daughters Idolize ‘Magical’ Jennifer Lopez: ‘They Want to Do What Jennifer Does’

The former baseball star couldn't stop gushing about his gorgeous girlfriend and the special bond she shares with his two daughters.

Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his romance with “magical” Jennifer Lopez and the special bond she has developed with his daughters.

ET caught up with the former baseball pro after he took the new Kia Stinger for a spin at the Kia Stinger racing event at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

And while he may have lost the race to Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel -- “the fastest supermodel driver on the planet” -- he was looking forward to heading home and telling his girls, Ella and Natasha, that a woman “beat us all.”

But it’s another talented woman whom Rodriguez’s daughters are idolizing these days -- his gorgeous 48-year-old girlfriend, Lopez!

“My girls adore Jennifer,” Rodriguez, 42, shared. “She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct. A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”

Rodriguez even shared footage of Lopez, who also has two children from her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, helping Ella with singing lessons over the weekend.

“Jennifer actually said that she's very good, which as a father doesn't matter,” he said. “I always think they're great. But having that coming from Jennifer and Stevie, their coach -- it made my day.”

Of course, that’s not the only singing the group have been enjoying, with the superstar couple recently sharing posts of their own version of Carpool Karaoke on social media.

“Between us, we have a lot of talent. I just stay out of the way and let her do all the work,” Rodriguez said. “She's really funny and amazing and just magical. Everything she touches. I've learned so much from her in such a short period of time.”

“We were both born in this great city of New York and it's fun to give back,” he added. “She always wants to give back to the community.”

The athlete added that while he may be the one behind the wheel on long road trips, he’s not a fast driver and does what he’s told by the special ladies in his life.

“When I'm in the car with Jennifer, I just drive,” he said. “I do what I'm told. It's like when I'm with my daughters, the same thing. They're just saying, ‘Daddy, drive. Play this.’”

