Excessively Farting Passenger Reportedly Causes American Airlines Flight to Turn Around

“We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed,” a witness to the gassy passenger wrote on Reddit

An American Airlines passenger reportedly passed gas and loudly bragged about it on a recent flight from Phoenix to Austin.

A fellow flyer documented the smelly incident on an Austin Subreddit.

The plane was forced to return to the gate and the passenger was removed.

A flight was reportedly delayed after the plane ran into some unexpected flatulence: an excessively gassy passenger who had to be removed.

The Jan. 14 incident was documented by a Texas-based reddit user, lamgalatx, wrote about the smelly situation on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Austin. American Airlines did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



“I was seated near the row where this situation occurred,” the passenger recalled in the r/Austin subreddit. While the airplane was still at the gate, the documentarian says they saw and heard an “audibly disgruntled” and “maybe hungover” man. He reportedly exclaimed, “You thought that was rude? Well how about this smell," and proceeded to loudly pass gas.

“[I don’t know] what provoked that comment, and while kinda funny to overhear, it was uncalled for especially coming from a grown man on an airplane nonetheless,” the user continued.



But the transgression didn't end there.

“The man who just purposefully farted moments ago decides to loudly and condescendingly say ‘Yeah, everybody, let’s just eat the smelliest food possible all at the same time,’” the poster wrote, seemingly referring to a scent unrelated to his own actions.

David A. Kelly American Airlines airplane at the airport

In response, a man in the next row reportedly remarked, "If you don’t like it you can fly private," to which the gassy passenger replied, "That’s so f---ing rude."

Another passenger chimed in, "I think we’d all agree you’re the rude one here,’” the witness added.

The spat continues with the flatulent flyer responding, "That’s just so low class," before another nearby passenger said, "Well you’re back here in economy with the rest of us."



The scuffle caused the plane, which had left the gate and been moving toward the runway for takeoff, to stop and return to the gate, according to the Redditor's post.

At this point, the flight crew had to get involved.

“We get back to the gate and a flight attendant comes back and informs fartman that he will not be staying on this flight. He simply replies, ‘I don’t understand,’ and she tells him they’ll talk about it off the plane,” the witness said, concluding the post by praising American Airline’s actions.

“He gets up, grabs his bag and quietly exits the plane. We all breathed a sigh of relief when he was removed, I think most people were on edge about what he may say or do next. The trip was only delayed by 15-30 minutes, so all in all I think American handled it swiftly."

A similar, more severe, incident occurred nearly two decades ago on another American flight, according to Wired. On that journey, a passenger reportedly lit matches mid-flight to mask a fart, causing the pilots to make an emergency landing and the airline to ban the passenger.

