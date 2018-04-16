Who exactly are Avengers: Infinity War's new villains?

From Digital Spy

We first met Thanos, the big bad of Avengers: Infinity War, way back in 2012's Avengers, and he's been popping up throughout the MCU ever since.

But when he finally comes face to face with Earth's heroes, he won't be alone – he'll have a group of lieutenants and an entire army of aliens at his back.

Here's a rundown of the threats that the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and their allies will be going up against.

The Black Order

After the theory that Thanos (Josh Brolin) would be joined by his team of superpowered generals had been simmering for a while, it was confirmed at Comic-Con via the unveiling of those statues above.

Introduced in the 2013 comic event called, confusingly, Infinity, the Black Order were originally five aliens with very different powers. The telepathic Supergiant seems to have been dropped from the movie, but the four others are as follows:

Corvus Glaive – The leader of the group, he is immortal as long as he holds his weapon.

Proxima Midnight – Corvus Glaive's wife is a master fighter whose spear never misses its mark (apart from, judging by the Infinity War trailer, when Captain America catches it).

Ebony Maw – A master manipulator who can control even the strongest wills without them even realising.

Cull Obsidian – A big brute with strength and durability to rival the Hulk. In the comics he was called 'Black Dwarf', but has been renamed for the film using what was originally an alternate title for the Black Order itself.

