Who exactly are Avengers: Infinity War's new villains?

We first met Thanos, the big bad of Avengers: Infinity War, way back in 2012's Avengers, and he's been popping up throughout the MCU ever since.
But when he finally comes face to face with Earth's heroes, he won't be alone – he'll have a group of lieutenants and an entire army of aliens at his back.
Here's a rundown of the threats that the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and their allies will be going up against.
The Black Order
After the theory that Thanos (Josh Brolin) would be joined by his team of superpowered generals had been simmering for a while, it was confirmed at Comic-Con via the unveiling of those statues above.
Introduced in the 2013 comic event called, confusingly, Infinity, the Black Order were originally five aliens with very different powers. The telepathic Supergiant seems to have been dropped from the movie, but the four others are as follows:
Corvus Glaive – The leader of the group, he is immortal as long as he holds his weapon.
Proxima Midnight – Corvus Glaive's wife is a master fighter whose spear never misses its mark (apart from, judging by the Infinity War trailer, when Captain America catches it).
Ebony Maw – A master manipulator who can control even the strongest wills without them even realising.
Cull Obsidian – A big brute with strength and durability to rival the Hulk. In the comics he was called 'Black Dwarf', but has been renamed for the film using what was originally an alternate title for the Black Order itself.
The film versions were introduced at Comic-Con as the 'children of Thanos', which might mean that – like Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) – they are the tyrant's adopted kids. From everything that we learned in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, that was not a fun upbringing to have.
In terms of casting, we know that Tom Vaughan-Lawlor is playing Ebony Maw. Carrie Coon (Gone Girl) is voicing Proxima midnight and Terry Notary performed motion capture for Cull Obsidian (as well as Guardians of the Galaxy's Groot) . Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has hinted that some big names will be brought in to provide the groups' voices.
Outriders
Outriders were introduced alongside the Black Order in Infinity, because generals need an army of grunts to boss around.
The Outriders are four-armed alien creatures that serve Thanos. He uses them as ground troops when he invades a planet, but they also make great spies thanks to their ability to turn invisible and read people's minds.
Besides Thanos, these are the villains that the Infinity War trailer gave us our best look at. They are involved in the invasion of Wakanda (we wonder what their interest in Black Panther's country is...).
Expect to see a lot of these guys punched out by the Avengers and their allies.
A mystery villain
What is a MCU movie without a bit of mystery? Another villainous-looking figure has been spotted on an Infinity War mug of all places.
