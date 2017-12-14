Ex 'Today' Staffer Says Matt Lauer Cheated on His Wife with Her: He 'Took Advantage of His Power'

A former Today show staff member is detailing an alleged in-office affair with Matt Lauer that transpired 16 years ago.

In a piece for Variety published Thursday, Addie Zinone (née Collins) says her relationship with former Today show anchor Lauer — who was fired at the end of November by NBC News after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior,” with reason to believe “this may not have been an isolated incident” — began in 2000. Following her internship at the Today show, Collins was offered a job as an NBC News production assistant in 1999.

That same year, the West Virginia native landed an anchor position at WDTV Channel 5 in her hometown. With just weeks left of her position at NBC, Zinone says she received a message from Lauer — who was in his 40s and newly married to wife Annette Roque — on the morning of June 8, in which he told her “you look fantastic.” She says she thanked him and asked if she could “get a little advice” from him prior to her departure from the network, to which Lauer agreed. (Variety obtained photos of the messages.)

Lauer’s representatives did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On July 12, Zinone, who was 24 at the time, allegedly received another message from Lauer: “OK…NOW YOU’RE KILLING ME…YOU LOOK GREAT TODAY! A BIT TOUGH TO CONCENTRATE.” Zinone initially thought it wasn’t Lauer, but he allegedly confirmed that it was him, and the duo set up lunch for the next day.

“We went to lunch. My intentions were purely professional. I thought this was a way to get real-world constructive advice. What that turned into was an opportunity for him to come on to me. It was flattering, confusing, overwhelming. I was nervous. I didn’t know what to do with it. He was clearly trying to guide the conversation. He was there to hit on me and manipulate the situation, and I fell for it,” Zinone says. “Here’s how I should have known what I was getting myself into. When we left, he told me: ‘You leave first, and I’ll leave after.’ In no lunch I’d ever had at Today had anyone suggested we leave separately, as if something was up.”

When they arrived back at the office, Zinone says she “couldn’t concentrate” and sent a message to Lauer, who allegedly told her to meet her in the studio dressing room, where their sexual encounters began.

“It happened in his dressing room above studio 1A, which was empty in the afternoons,” Zinone says. “He got in his car and I had to go back to work, and now my life had completely changed.”

According to Zinone, “it was a whirlwind. Over the next few weeks, we met several other times.”

She also details a time that Lauer, now 59, allegedly asked her to come to his office, where he pushed the button from his desk that shut the door. “It was embarrassing, because his secretary was sitting outside. He wanted to do stuff. I was like, ‘No. I’m so in over my head. I’m not a performance artist.’ ” (NBC previously told PEOPLE that many executives have the buttons.)

The last time that Zinone claims she saw Lauer was at the 2000 Democratic National Convention in California, when he allegedly told her to meet him in a nearby bathroom, where they proceeded to have “an encounter.”

“He was like, ‘Alright. I’ll see you later.’ He had no interest in making sure I was cool,” says Zinone, who admits that the encounter “took its toll” on her both physically and emotionally.

After Zinone had begun her anchoring position at WDTV Channel 5, she claimed that a National Enquirer staffer was waiting for her in the driveway of her home; she told the reporter she and Lauer “were just friends.” Zinone says she reached out to Lauer, who allegedly responded in writing with “Who did you tell?” and proceeded to “ghost” her.

“What happened with Matt held me hostage. I was under his spell. It was all-consuming. I couldn’t focus. I couldn’t concentrate,” says Zinone, now 41.

For Zinone, who is now married and shares two children with her husband, the experience was “so traumatic that I quit” and she entered into a state of depression. After leaving her broadcast position, Zinone enlisted in the army and discovered that she could be a member of the Army Reserve. In 2003, she took a job at Access Hollywood; three months later, she was was deployed to Iraq for a year. Upon returning, she worked both as a correspondent and field producer for Access.