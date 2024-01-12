Ex-'Teacher of the Year' Accused of Sexually Abusing Student for Years: 'Happens More and More These Days'

Brandyn Hargrove faces 12 child sex abuse-related charges

A former teacher of the year in Texas was charged with child sex abuse crimes that allegedly date back to 2007, authorities say, according to multiple reports

Brandyn Hargrove, a high school teacher, was indicted on 12 different counts, including six counts of sexual assault of a child, police in Clute, Texas, say, according to Click 2 Houston, ABC 13 and KHOU 13.

Hargrove was arrested in December after a former student went to police and claimed she had been in a relationship with her former teacher beginning when she was 15 years old and that the alleged abuse continued over two years, the outlets reported, citing police.

The former student, now in her 30s, told police the alleged relationship occurred off school campus, but happened while Hargrove was a teacher, KHOU reported.

A reported statement from the Brazosport school district where Hargrove teaches said that she has been placed on administrative leave as a result of the charges.

Click 2 Houston reported that school parents said Hargrove was a former teacher of the year and was well-known at the school.

"Unfortunately, this happens more and more these days," Clute police Chief James Fitch said, according to ABC 13. "Since that time we have other laws in effect, the improper relationship between educator and student was not in effect back then. But your kids go to school and you trust the teachers with that and then these types of things happen."

Hargrove has also been charged with four counts of indecency with a child by contact, and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure, the outlets reported.

The outlets reported that Hargrove has since been released on bond and through her attorney declined to comment. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea.

