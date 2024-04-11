Ex-NFL Players Unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

Two retired NFL athletes swapped one helmet for another as The Masked Singer triggered a double-elimination.

Fox’s quirky singing competition celebrated Transformers night on Wednesday, April 10, but there was no party for the Love Bird and Koala.

Goldfish sang: “Baby Come Back” by Player, Starfish performed “21 Guns,” by Green Day; Ugly Sweater hit “Brick House” by the Commodores, and Love Bird delivered “All That You Are,” by Goo Goo Dolls, with the wild card Koala going with “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” by Tears for Fears.

Love Bird and Koala found themselves beak-to-beak at the bottom.

Under the avian helmet was Colton Underwood, former NFL player and star of The Bachelor and Coming Out Colton.

What made him do the show? “I worked my entire life playing football,” he told the cameras, “but I never got to like experience with the arts and music and theater so thank you for letting me go back in the past and explore that creative kid. I’ve had so much fun on this show.”

Next up, a pass to another football pro; The Aussie marsupial was revealed to be NFL Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware.

Underwood as Love Bird and Ware as Koala follow the exit of Sisqó (Lizard), Billy Bush (Sir Lion), Joe Bastianich (as Spaghetti & Meatballs), Savannah Chrisley (as Afghan Hound) and Kevin Hart (as Book) in this 11th season of Fox’s quirky singing competition.

Nick Cannon returns as host of The Masked Singer, which features the returning judges Robin Thicke, McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and newbie Rita Ora, who is filling in for Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger, who had a stint on London West End performing in Sunset Boulevard.

