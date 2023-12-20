Ex-G Leaguer Confesses In Grisly Detail To Disturbing Las Vegas Murder During Sex Date

Former G League player Chance Comanche has reportedly confessed to murdering a Las Vegas woman. According to Fox 5 Las Vegas, Comanche admitted to authorities that he conspired with his ex-girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, to murder Marayna Rodgers.

Chance revealed he and Harnden began plotting the murder after she explained she was having issues with Rodgers. Harnden, 19, told the athlete that Marayna would “smoke her” if she didn’t give her a Rolex watch.

Text messages revealed that a group chat was used to explore hiring a hitman for the murder. “I told my dawg the whole plan,” Comanche texted Harnden on Dec. 2. Tre, the alleged third party, asked the athlete what he wanted to do to Rodgers. The police report documents that the G League player responded with a coffin emoji.

The group chat explained the difficulty of finding a gun two days later. As that plan fell apart, Chance offered a new idea: “I can snap her neck.” Harnden then located a destination where the murder could occur. Comanche approved by sending a heart emoji. After Tre revealed he was no longer interested, Comanche and Harnden created their own “elaborate” plan.

The basketball player detailed that he posed as a “trick” to lure Rodgers away from her friends and to her death. “Under the direction” of Harnden, Comanche told Marayna that he was into “kinky sex” and wanted to tie her and Sakari up. Marayna was also told she would receive $1,000 for her involvement.

Police reports state that the three traveled together in Harnden’s vehicle around 1:21 AM. During the encounter, Comanche confessed he used an HDMI cord and began “strangling Marayna for approximately 10 seconds with the cord.” However, he stopped after he heard her struggling to breathe.

Harnden joined in and began choking her by the neck with her hands. They checked for a pause after she was unresponsive and began driving around looking for a location to dump the body. The pair then dumped her on the side of Vincenzo Lane in Henderson, Nevada. Comanche and Harnden covered her body with rocks and smashed her phone.

Chance Comanche is currently being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail. He is currently awaiting extradition to Las Vegas. Clark County District Attorney’s Office announced they’re charging Comanche and Harnden with murder for Rodger’s death.

The ex-G League player will appear in Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday (Dec. 26).

