Ex-Bad Boy rapper G. Dep released from NY prison after 13 years for murder

Former Bad Boy Records rapper G. Dep has been released from New York prison on Thursday after serving 13 years for a murder he committed as a teen.

The 49-year-old rapper, born Trevell Coleman, was granted clemency by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in December after serving 13 years of a 15-years-to-life sentence. Both the prosecutor on the case and the judge who sentenced Coleman approved of the decision.

In 2010, Coleman walked into the NYPD’s 25th police precinct and, in an effort to clean his conscience, confessed to shooting John Henkel, 32, during a robbery in East Harlem in 1993. He said he was unaware Henkel died in the shooting until years later.

Prior to his arrest, Coleman had hits with “Special Delivery” and “Let’s Get It,” which helped popularize the Harlem Shake era. However, his career slumped after his 2001 debut album “Child of the Ghetto.”

While behind bars, Coleman earned an associate’s degree and facilitated anti-violence and sobriety counseling programs.

After being released from Fishkill Correctional Facility in Beacon Thursday morning, Coleman was met by friends and family before stopping at a local IHOP, with much of the proceedings documented on Instagram.

“I’m free at last,” he said at the restaurant.

After his sentence was commuted, Coleman told All Hip Hop he plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in business, but has also continued making music.

According to reports, he’ll be required to meet with a parole officer, get permission to leave the state and have no possession of weapons or drugs.