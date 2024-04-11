Ex-Aide Reveals What 'Humiliated' Melania Trump Did After Stormy Daniels News

A former aide to Melania Trump said Donald Trump’s looming trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case could be causing some stress in their marriage.

“I spent a ton of time with her when the news was breaking about Stormy Daniels,” Stephanie Grisham said on CNN on Wednesday. “And she didn’t take it lightly at all.”

Daniels claimed to have had an affair with Trump in 2006-2007, while Melania Trump was caring for the couple’s then-infant child. Grisham said separate allegations of an affair with Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal also led to tensions in the White House.

“We went to the State of the Union separately. She refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she didn’t want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man,” said Grisham, who was chief of staff to the then-first lady before becoming White House press secretary under Trump. “She’s a very independent and strong woman.”

She said she believed Melania Trump would “push” her husband to go on the witness stand during the hush-money trial, which is set to begin next week, to defend himself in public.

“This is very, very embarrassing for her. It’s humiliating for her,” she said. “And I can guarantee you that she’s not happy right now and that he’s quite worried about that.”

The former first lady has made few public appearances since leaving the White House, and only occasionally posts messages or sales pitches for NFTs and other items on social media.

However, the former president has claimed she will hit the campaign trail soon.

“She’s going to be out a lot,” he said in February on Fox News.

So far, that hasn’t happened.

See more of Grisham’s comments on CNN below: