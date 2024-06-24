Ex-Aide Predicts Future Of Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship

A onetime friend and aide to Melania Trump predicted that the former first lady will continue to barely be present on the 2024 campaign trail, but that, ultimately, she and Donald Trump will never part ways.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff observed that Melania Trump has “not been by her husband’s side whatsoever” as he seeks a return to the White House.

“I would say, several years ago, she would have been there more,” she said on the “MeidasTouch Podcast.”

However, Winston Wolkoff theorized, since the former president’s conviction in his criminal hush money trial, his wife is “going to be around less and less.”

“He will continue to move forward. His base doesn’t need her there,” she continued. “But as far as Melania is concerned, she’s going to keep her head low. She’s going to only do what she wants to do. She and Donald, I do not believe, are ever, ever going to part ways.”

Earlier in the interview, she commented that one might not think the former first lady was being strategic by not appearing to support her husband at the trial or on the campaign trail, but “everything she does is intentional.”

“She does not plan on putting herself in a position where she’s going to be the object of conversation unnecessarily,” she said.

Winston Wolkoff knew Melania Trump for more than 15 years, and worked with the Trumps on the 2017 inauguration and as an unpaid adviser afterward.

After their relationship soured, she published a tell-all book, “Melania and Me,” and she often speaks out against the family.

Donald Trump was convicted last month on all charges of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, who sought ahead of the 2016 presidential election to publicize her claim she had sex with him in 2006 while he was married to Melania Trump.

