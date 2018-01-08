Ewan McGregor grilled backstage at Golden Globes about returning to 'Star Wars' as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor took home the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television at last night’s Golden Globes for his sterling dual turns in FX’s Fargo. Yet even more noteworthy than his win was his expertly trimmed beard — which, canny fans immediately recognized, looked identical to the one he sported in George Lucas’s Star Wars prequels. That prompted questions from the press about whether he might be getting ready to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a future franchise endeavor — and the star didn’t back away from addressing the quickly escalating rumors.

Over the weekend, an online photo (below) featuring McGregor working out with the aforementioned beard led to speculation that he might be getting ready to don Jedi robes once more, potentially in an Obi-Wan spinoff that, buzz has it, could be directed by Stephen Daldry (Billy Elliot, The Hours).

However, McGregor — in his backstage comments at the Globes — let it be known that there are presently no deals in place for that to happen:

“There’s a lot of talk, and I’d be happy to play him again, but I don’t know any more about it than you do. There’s no plan at the moment.”

McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

While that may disappoint some Star Wars die-hards, it also proves that McGregor — who’s long maintained that he’d be game to revisit the galaxy far, far away — may still wield the Force once again. Certainly, he made it clear that he’s happy with the direction the series has taken under the stewardship of director J.J. Abrams and now Rian Johnson, whose The Last Jedi struck McGregor as a great addition to the long-running saga. “I loved the new one,” he told Globes reporters. “I saw the new one over Christmas. I thought it was really, really beautiful. I loved it.” Watch the full exchange below:

As an Obi-Wan movie moves toward production, McGregor’s name will no doubt continue to be front and center in any conversation about casting. For now, though, fans will have to content themselves with the fact that another franchise favorite, Han Solo, will soon be returning to the big screen on May 25 in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

