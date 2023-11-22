EW Book Club: Rebecca Yarros on the Throne Scene in 'Iron Flame'

Business TechCrunch

Ford said Tuesday it will downsize its plans to build a factory in Michigan that makes cheaper lithium iron phosphate batteries using tech licensed from China’s CATL. The decision comes two months after Ford paused the factory project, known as the BlueOval Battery Park Michigan in Marshall; it's also in line with the company's decision to delay about $12 billion in planned investments on EVs, including construction of a second battery plant with joint venture partner SK On. Ford, along with other automakers, have adjusted production timelines and factory plans as the rate of growth in EV sales has slowed and consumers have become more price sensitive.