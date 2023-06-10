Zachary Quinto praised Kim Kardashian on her new 'American Horror Story' performance. Here's what we know about her upcoming TV role.

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is going scripted. In April, the reality TV mogul announced that she will appear on Season 12 of American Horror Story, but revealed little else. Luckily, some of the show’s stars and creators have let interesting tidbits slip — including AHS alum Zachary Quinto, who just dished about her upcoming TV role. Here’s everything we know about Kardashian’s new American Horror Story role.

She's getting praise from a longtime American Horror Story star

AHS legend Quinto thinks she’s doing a great job. "I did a cameo on this season of American Horror Story and I got to meet her," Quinto told People while promoting his movie He Went That Way at the Tribeca Film Festival this week. “She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice. She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

Kardashian's character was created for her

The still-unknown character was made with Kardashian in mind. Show co-creator Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 12 AHS showrunner Halley Feiffer “has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

Kardashian is taking the role seriously

The Skims founder took acting lessons to get ready for the role. While on the Met Gala red carpet, Variety asked the mom of four if she was taking acting lessons to prepare for her new TV role. She responded, “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself. It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.”

Kardashian's season will be based on a novel

The new star-studded season of the Murphy and Brad Falchuk anthology series will be titled “Delicate.” The season debuts August 1. The cast includes Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Matt Czuchry, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Cara Delevingne. Unlike previous iterations of the show, which are original concepts, the spooky new season is loosely based on Danielle Valentine’s novel, Delicate Condition, about a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.