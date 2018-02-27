Everything we learned about 'Avengers: Infinity War' from just-revealed toys

Avengers: Infinity War might be the most anticipated film of the year, assembling virtually every hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in an epic donnybrook with the universe-wrecking Thanos, who wields the most powerful glove since Michael Jackson.

While the film doesn’t hit studios until May 4, the toys arrive in stores on Friday. Ahead of the toy release, Disney has shipped out boxes of the goodies to the film’s stars as part of the Marvel: The Universe Unites and #HeroActs initative, which encourages the actors to visit local children’s hospitals and share the toys with patients. Ultimately, Disney, Marvel, and their partners, which include Hasbro and Funko, will donate more than $2 million to various children’s charities, including Make-a-Wish and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

View photos Sebastian Stan (with Bucky aka Winter Soldier aka White Wolf ), Paul Bettany (with Vision), and Karen Gillan (with Nebula) kick off the Marvel: The Universe Unites/#HeroActs initiative. (Photo: Disney Consumer Products) More

Yahoo was lucky enough to receive an early peek at the wares, which provide some new insight into the film’s top-secret plot. Here’s what we learned:

Thanos has backup

The toy versions of Thanos’s thugs, called the Black Order, are awfully cute. But in the film, the quartet of Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, and Proxima Midnight are all formidable foes.

View photos Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, Cull Obsidian, and Thanos (Photo: Funko) More

Based on the various Lego sets, Thanos has dispatched his fearsome foursome to help collect the six Infinity Stones that will power his Infinity Gauntlet. The purple Power Stone, the blue Space Stone, the yellow Mind Stone, the red Reality Stone, the green Time Stone, and the orange Soul Stone.

Your friendly neighborhood Iron Spider

Hasbro, Funko, and Lego all have sets featuring Spider-Man’s latest superpowered Stark Tech suit ripped straight from the comics. The Iron Spider armor‘s most notable feature is a set of weaponized mechanical arms, known as “waldoes.”

View photos Iron Spider Titan Hero Power FX figure (Photo: Hasbro) More

View photos Iron Spider Pop! figure (Photo: Funko) More