Everything We Know About 'True Detective' Season 5

As we count down the hours until the season finale of True Detective: Night Country, fans have been madly theorizing what comes next. Can Night County wrap its multilayered plot and reveal the answers to its central mystery in just one final episode? No matter what happens this Sunday night, it's likely that True Detective will continue beyond its fourth season.

The advantage of anthology shows, of course, is that audiences can tune in for a new season and experience an entirely new story. That said, the season premiere of True Detective: Night Country—starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis—brought in 10.7 million viewers on HBO and Max after the first week, per Variety. This season has undoubtedly been a success. We have to ask: with so many threads to wrap up, is it possible that we haven't seen the last of Foster's complicated case?

Read on for everything we know so far about True Detective season 5.

HBO

Could We See a Night Country: Season 2?

As much as the title True Detective: Season 5–Night Country (Part 2) sends shivers down my spine, it may be True Detective's best play moving forward. There are a lot of story threads to pull together in the season finale. While it would be amazing to return to Ennis in Night Country, Part 2, HBO hasn't announced that Jodie Foster and Kali Reis's mystery will continue past the final episode.

So, What Would True Detective Season 5 Be About?

Again, True Detective has yet to be renewed for season 5. Every season of True Detective kicks off a new murder case with a pair of big-name stars playing detectives, so it's almost a given that season 5 will do the same. Still, season 4 branched out from the show's norm with Night Country. Not only did the series add a subtitle, but it also swapped showrunner Nic Pizzolatto for Tigers Are Not Afraid filmmaker Issa López. Season 5 could see True Detective continue to take risks in unexpected ways. Check back here after the season finale to find out just what lies ahead.

You Might Also Like