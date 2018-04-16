"I'll be back" he said, and so he will, for the sixth time. The timey-wimey cyborg franchise is marching off into the future with no signs of slowing down, even though his last time out, Terminator Genisys, was a bit of a mess. And so was the one before. And the one before that.
Fear not though (maybe), this will be a different beast (maybe). Here's your handy guide to everything you need to know about Terminator 6 – we'll update with the latest news as soon as it lands.
Terminator 6 cast: Who'll be back?
In Cannes back in May, the big man himself Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that a sixth instalment of the franchise would be forthcoming and he'd be in it.
"It is back," he said. "It is moving forward. [James Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise," he added. "I will be in the movie."
More recently and more, um, excitingly, it was announced that Sarah Connor, aka Linda Hamilton, would also be returning 25 years after her last appearance in the franchise.
As well as these returning cast members, there will of course be some newbies – the film has found its new Terminator in Agents of SHIELD's Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna.
Also joining the cast will be Colombian actress Natalia Reyes. Earlier this month, Diego Boneta of Pretty Little Liars and Scream Queens joined the cast in another mysterious-but-crucial role.
Cameron has said he wants a young woman as the lead.
"We're starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centrepiece of the new story," he said - whether this will be Reyes part is unclear.
"We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda's characters to anchor it."
Could they bring back Edward Furlong as John Connor? Watch this space...
Terminator 6 release date: When will they be back?
The current release date slate for T6 is July 27, 2019, plopping it smack in the middle of summer blockbuster season (not terribly surprising). It's sharing a release month with Top Gun 2 and the live-action Lion King at the moment.
The movie is currently in pre-production with shooting originally due to begin in March 2018.
The latest from Arnie though is that the shoot will start in the summer, running from June to October.
Terminator 6 director: Holy Chimichanga!
James Cameron is back on board as exec producer, squeezing it in on top of those million Avatar sequels he's shooting all at once. In the director's chair though is Tim Miller, the man who made Deadpool.
Cameron has developed the story and he and Miller have set up a sort-of writer's room to plan out a trilogy, including The Dark Knight's David Goyer, Dark Angel's Charles Eglee and The Sarah Connor Chronicles' Josh Friedman.
Terminator 6 plot: History re-written
The actual plot is unknown at this point. What we do know is that the movie will be a direct sequel to Terminator 2: Judgement Day and will therefore be ignoring 3, 4 and 5 entirely.
"Pretending they were a bad dream" in fact, as James Cameron tactfully put it.
"This is a continuation of the story from Terminator 1 and Terminator 2. And we're pretending the other films were a bad dream. Or an alternate timeline, which is permissible in our multi-verse," he explained.
"This was really driven more by [Tim] than anybody, surprisingly, because I came in pretty agnostic about where we took it. The only thing I insisted on was that we somehow revamp it and reinvent it for the 21st century."
To recap then. The T-1000 (Robert Patrick) is destroyed, but so is Arnie (the T-800) who sacrifices himself to save humanity. Sarah Conor and her son John are still alive and Judgement Day is *maybe* averted.
Though Arnie has lowered himself in the molten steel, not all of him is gone – there's a bit of his arm that was ripped off during the climactic battle. Could Sarah use this bit of him to recreate the T-800 (but a really old-looking version)? We have no idea.
Terminator 6 trailer: When's it coming?
It's far too early for any kind of footage – they're not even shooting until May 2018. It's plausible that there could be a teeny bit of something in time for Comic-Con 2018, though we wouldn't realistically expect much until the end of that year or the beginning of the next.
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.
You Might Also Like