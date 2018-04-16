From Digital Spy

"I'll be back" he said, and so he will, for the sixth time. The timey-wimey cyborg franchise is marching off into the future with no signs of slowing down, even though his last time out, Terminator Genisys, was a bit of a mess. And so was the one before. And the one before that.

Fear not though (maybe), this will be a different beast (maybe). Here's your handy guide to everything you need to know about Terminator 6 – we'll update with the latest news as soon as it lands.

Terminator 6 cast: Who'll be back?

In Cannes back in May, the big man himself Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that a sixth instalment of the franchise would be forthcoming and he'd be in it.

"It is back," he said. "It is moving forward. [James Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise," he added. "I will be in the movie."

More recently and more, um, excitingly, it was announced that Sarah Connor, aka Linda Hamilton, would also be returning 25 years after her last appearance in the franchise.

View photos Photo credit: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images More

As well as these returning cast members, there will of course be some newbies – the film has found its new Terminator in Agents of SHIELD's Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna.

Also joining the cast will be Colombian actress Natalia Reyes. Earlier this month, Diego Boneta of Pretty Little Liars and Scream Queens joined the cast in another mysterious-but-crucial role.

Cameron has said he wants a young woman as the lead.

"We're starting a search for an 18-something woman to be the new centrepiece of the new story," he said - whether this will be Reyes part is unclear.

"We still fold time. We will have characters from the future and the present. There will be mostly new characters, but we'll have Arnold and Linda's characters to anchor it."

Could they bring back Edward Furlong as John Connor? Watch this space...

Terminator 6 release date: When will they be back?

View photos Photo credit: TriStar More

The current release date slate for T6 is July 27, 2019, plopping it smack in the middle of summer blockbuster season (not terribly surprising). It's sharing a release month with Top Gun 2 and the live-action Lion King at the moment.

The movie is currently in pre-production with shooting originally due to begin in March 2018.

The latest from Arnie though is that the shoot will start in the summer, running from June to October.