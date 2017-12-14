    1 / 21

    Rey and Luke on Ahch-To

    The Last Jedi picks up in the immediate aftermath of The Force Awakens, with Rey (Daisy Ridley) seeking out Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) on the remote planet of Ahch-To, site if the first Jedi temple. Rey wants to convince Luke to help her control her Force abilities and also return to stop the First Order. (Photo: Lucasfilm)

    Everything you need to know before seeing 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': A visual guide

    Yahoo Movies Editorial

    The Last Jedi has finally arrived. And, based on the box-office projections, everyone in galaxies near and far, far away will be seeing the latest Star Wars sequel. Before you brave the cineplex, we want to get you up to speed with this spoiler-free who’s-who/what’s-what guide to Episode VIII. Strap in and click through to get reacquainted with returning characters, meet the newcomers, see the latest vehicles and planets, and snuggle up close to a porg.

