Get Your Applications Ready: 'Squid Game: The Challenge' S2 Is Official

Since its premiere on November 22, Squid Game: The Challenge has become TV's latest can't-look-away reality competition series. If you haven’t heard, The Challenge is a new game show on Netflix based on the hit South Korean television series, Squid Game. In this version, 456 real contestants are tasked with completing a series of children's games in hopes of winning a $4.56 million prize.

Like the original series, The Challenge began with a round of “Red Light, Green Light,” in which every contestant tried to make it across a finish line without being “killed.” Meaning: players wore ink packs that exploded if they failed to complete the mission. The Challenge also includes a round of "Dalgona," along with new challenges that force contestants to rely on their intellect and physical abilities for survival. "Circle of Trust," a new game built on deception and cunning process of elimination skills, was a massive hit among fans.

Over the course of nine episodes, the contestants have gone from 456 players to just three remaining finalists. The Challenge season finale is set to release separately on Thursday, December 6. But as the series comes to an end, fans are wondering if The Challenge will return for another round. Honestly? So are we. Keep reading for everything we know about the future of Squid Game: The Challenge.

Has Squid Game: The Challenge Been Renewed for a Second Season?

Players, ready yourselves! Squid Game: The Challenge will rally up a second season of tricks and tense competition. “There was no red light in our decision to greenlight Season 2 of Squid Game: The Challenge, the most ambitious unscripted show we’ve premiered at Netflix," says Brandon Riegg, VP of Nonfiction Series at Netflix. That's right, people: If you watched this season and figured out the best strategy for how to win The Challenge, you should think about applying to be one of the 456 contestants who will be once again compete for $4.56 million.

The Challenge's premiere drew in 1.1 million viewers across America, according to Collider. Meanwhile, Deadline reports that the Squid Game reality show is also the most streamed show in the United Kingdom. Hell, just look anywhere on your social feeds, and you'll see enough Player 278 criticism to think that The Challenge is the only show on television right now.

While you await the next nail-biting season of The Challenge, Squid Game itself has been renewed for a second season, too. Season Two was confirmed back in June 2022. While we get ready for the premiere, series creator and director Hwang Dong-hyuk released a letter teasing what’s in store. Check it out below.

Who Will Compete in Season Two of Squid Game: The Challenge?



You! Casting for Season Two of The Challenge has officially started. Contestants from the United Kingdom, the United States, and around the globe are encouraged to apply. So get your application videos ready and throw your name in the ring.

It appears as if Season Two of The Challenge will be set up like the current iteration, but with 456 brand-new contestants competing for another $4.56 million prize. Destiny is awaiting the lucky few who get selected. This time, they'll go into the competition with wisdom gleaned from watching The Challenge play out once already. There will likely be a new set of challenges as well with the same goal in mind—to become a multimillionaire with some undeniably cool bragging rights.

You Might Also Like