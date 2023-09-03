Everything to know about ‘MasterChef 13’: Cast, judges and season finale date

“MasterChef” has returned for Season 13 and we have all the details about the summer’s most-watched cooking show. The 12th season finale aired back in September 2022, when viewers saw Gordon Ramsay crown Dara Yu the youngest champ in “MasterChef” history. (See the winners list.) This season divided the contestants up by region, with the Top 20 comprised of five cheftestants from the Northeast, MidWest, West and South. Ultimately, there will still be just one winner of the $250,000 prize and MasterChef trophy.

Here’s everything to know about “MasterChef” Season 13, including the premiere date, schedule and “United Tastes of America” cast. Bookmark this page as we’ll be updating when new information is revealed.

When will it air?

The Season 13 premiere of this “United Tastes of America” installment was Wednesday, May 24, 2023 on FOX. That’s typically about the time when the show begins airing (aside from 2020 when there was no season), so it’s not surprising to see the network sticking to its regular schedule. The summer’s most-watched cooking show will airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. On August 23, back-to-back episodes began airing, covering a two-hour time block from 8:00 – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The season finale will air Wednesday, September 20.

Who are the cast members?

The Top 20 Season 13 cheftestants can be seen in the gallery above (or click here for direct access). Throughout the audition stages, five home cooks from the Northeast, MidWest, West and South advanced.

Who are the judges?

Gordon Ramsay is back for Season 13 along with Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich. This fan-fave trio has been together since Season 9 in 2018. While Ramsay has judged all 12 seasons of the competition series, Sánchez only joined the panel full-time in Season 8 and Bastianich returned in Season 9 after originally judging Seasons 1-5.

Will there be guest judges?

Yes. Guest judges this season include MasterChef Junior judge Daphne Oz, former MasterChef judge Graham Elliot, James Beard Award nominee Susan Feniger, James Beard Award nominee Tiffany Derry, Chef Andre Rush and Season 11 Winner Kelsey Murphy.

What does the winner receive?

The successful contestant who outcooks all of his or her competitors will win the “MasterChef” title, a $250,000 grand prize, and the MasterChef trophy. Game on!

MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre serve as executive producers. Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or by using #MasterChef.

