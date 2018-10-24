Everything We Know About Jennifer Garner's New Boyfriend





From Marie Claire

In the happiest news I've received in a while, Jennifer Garner has a BOYFRIEND. I know, I was thrilled when I found out too. The recently-divorced actress has been dating businessman John Miler, 40, for about six months, sources tell Us Weekly.A source said “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship.” They've succeeded on keeping this all on the DL, but not anymore! Here's everything we know about Miller, just in case you were curious.

1. He's got a great job.

Miller is CEO and chairman of Cali Group, a tech company that owns Miso Robotics as well as a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants, most known for using the “Flippy” tool, which takes cooking tasks that are usually manual labor and automates them. You can even order a burger with your face at Caliburger. He's got a very strong idea of what he imagines the future of restaurants to be, too.

2. He's an author!

The Stanford grad is the co-author of The Handbook of Nanotechnology: Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law. Considering I don’t even know what nanotechnology is, it’s a pretty safe bet that this guy is one smart cookie. Here he is in action:

3. He's got kids of his own.

Us Weekly reports that yes, Miller has met Garner’s children, daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son, Samuel, 6 from her marriage to Ben Affleck, from whom she separated from in 2015, and their divorce recently finalized. Miller himself has two children- a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

4. It's getting pretty serious between him and Jen, despite one little thing.

He's still legally married. Miller and concert violinist Caroline Campbell separated in 2014 after nine years of marriage, and have yet to sign the divorce papers. A source told Us Weekly that the couple are waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork. But still, that hasn't stopped the love from blooming: “[Miller and Garner] been together for six months,” a source tells Us. “It’s getting serious.”

I'm just so happy to see her happy. When Jennifer Garner is in a good place, we're all in a good place. Congrats, Jen!

('You Might Also Like',)