Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 SAG Awards
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt celebrated alongside their <em>Oppenheimer</em> castmates as the hit film won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. Credit - Monica Schipper—Getty Images
Talent from some of the biggest TV series and movies of last year took home prizes from the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24. The ceremony honored the craft of acting, with winners chosen by the votes of guild members.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which had tied Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for the most nominations among motion pictures, took home top prizes for its cast and individual male actors. For TV shows, Succession and The Bear nabbed accolades for ensembles in their respective categories. Zombie apocalypse thriller The Last of Us, based on a video game, which had received the most nods among TV series, took home two awards.
The show also featured a star-studded line-up of presenters, with a buzzy reunion between the leads of The Devil Wears Prada—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—18 years after the release of the film.
Here’s everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2024, including a complete list of the winners and nominees and how viewers can rewatch the ceremony.
Who were the 2024 SAG Awards nominees and winners?
Actor Barbra Streisand received the Life Achievement Award.
Here were the nominees and winners in categories honoring casts and individuals in TV and film. In multiple categories, actors from the same production—including Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—were pitted against each other.
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
WINNER: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Color Purple
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Annette Bening, Nyad
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:
WINNER: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Penélope Cruz, Ferrari
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
WINNER: Mission: Impossible––Dead Reckoning Part One
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
WINNER: Succession
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
WINNER: The Bear
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm, Fargo
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Uzo Aduba, Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley, A Small Light
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, This Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Bill Hader, Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
WINNER: The Last of Us
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Mandalorian
When and where did the 2024 SAG Awards take place?
The awards show kicked off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. .
Who were the SAG ambassadors and presenters?
Each year, the SAG chooses two ambassadors—positive role models who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This year’s ambassadors are Phil Dunster of Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.
Two-time SAG award winner Idris Elba opened the ceremony. The award presenters’ list featured a slew of other stars from last year’s screen hits, including Insecure's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. The most hyped were the trio of female stars from the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.
How can viewers rewatch the 2024 SAG Awards?
The ceremony was streamed live globally on Netflix for the first time. Some eager viewers took part in local watch parties across the U.S. For now, Netflix subscribers can replay the show on the platform.
Contact us at letters@time.com.