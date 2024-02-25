Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 SAG Awards

SAG Awards 2024: Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt celebrated alongside their <em>Oppenheimer</em> castmates as the hit film won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award. Credit - Monica Schipper—Getty Images

Talent from some of the biggest TV series and movies of last year took home prizes from the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday, Feb. 24. The ceremony honored the craft of acting, with winners chosen by the votes of guild members.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which had tied Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for the most nominations among motion pictures, took home top prizes for its cast and individual male actors. For TV shows, Succession and The Bear nabbed accolades for ensembles in their respective categories. Zombie apocalypse thriller The Last of Us, based on a video game, which had received the most nods among TV series, took home two awards.

The show also featured a star-studded line-up of presenters, with a buzzy reunion between the leads of The Devil Wears Prada—Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt—18 years after the release of the film.

Here’s everything you need to know about the SAG Awards 2024, including a complete list of the winners and nominees and how viewers can rewatch the ceremony.

Who were the 2024 SAG Awards nominees and winners?

Actor Barbra Streisand received the Life Achievement Award.

Here were the nominees and winners in categories honoring casts and individuals in TV and film. In multiple categories, actors from the same production—including Succession, Ted Lasso, The Bear and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel—were pitted against each other.

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

WINNER: Oppenheimer

American Fiction

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Color Purple

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

WINNER: Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Annette Bening, Nyad

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

WINNER: Da’vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Penélope Cruz, Ferrari

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

WINNER: Mission: Impossible––Dead Reckoning Part One

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

WINNER: Succession

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White, winners of the Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Comedy Series for The Bear, posed in the press room during the event. Monica Schipper—Getty Images

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

WINNER: The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm, Fargo

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub, Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef

Uzo Aduba, Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley, A Small Light

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, This Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Bill Hader, Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:

WINNER: The Last of Us

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Mandalorian

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, and Anne Hathaway enjoyed a The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Michael Buckner/Variety—Getty Images

When and where did the 2024 SAG Awards take place?

The awards show kicked off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time/5 p.m. Pacific Time at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. .

Who were the SAG ambassadors and presenters?

Each year, the SAG chooses two ambassadors—positive role models who will use their platform to advocate for public service and humanitarian causes. This year’s ambassadors are Phil Dunster of Ted Lasso and Taylor Zakhar Perez of Amazon’s Red, White & Royal Blue and Netflix’s The Kissing Booth.

Two-time SAG award winner Idris Elba opened the ceremony. The award presenters’ list featured a slew of other stars from last year’s screen hits, including Insecure's Issa Rae and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham. The most hyped were the trio of female stars from the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.

How can viewers rewatch the 2024 SAG Awards?

The ceremony was streamed live globally on Netflix for the first time. Some eager viewers took part in local watch parties across the U.S. For now, Netflix subscribers can replay the show on the platform.

