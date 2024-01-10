Everything we know about the 2023 Emmys: Nominations, who’s hosting and how to watch

A general view of the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball is seen during a preview in Los Angeles in 2011. The 2023 Emmys show has been pushed to 2024. | Matt Sayles, Associated Press

In the wake of two historic Hollywood strikes, the show must go on.

In the midst of 2023’s writers and actors strikes, award shows felt the heat. Though typically held in September, the Emmy award ceremony was postponed until 2024. Now, nearly four months after its original air date, comes the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Here is everything we know about the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Why are the 2023 Emmys being held in January 2024?

Amid the long-lived Hollywood writers and actors strikes last summer and fall, the Television Academy and Fox rescheduled the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards — which honors programs that aired between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

This marks the first time the award ceremony was postponed in more than 20 years, per The New York Times. The last time the ceremony got delayed was in the wake of the the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Who is hosting the 2023 Emmys?

Comedian and actor Anthony Anderson will host the award ceremony. Anderson is best known for his role on “Black-ish” and for hosting several game shows such as “We Are Family.”

Anderson is no stranger to the Emmys. He has been nominated for 11 awards — but has never taken one home. He told The Hollywood Reporter his performance will be “light humor to keep the show moving along.”

“I’ve been known to be a habitual line-crosser. I didn’t get this far in my career and achieve what I’ve achieved by playing it safe. We’re going to push the envelope and have fun, but we’re going to do it in a very respectful way,” Anderson told The Hollywood Reporter of his hosting gig. “You’ll have to tune in to see.”

How can I watch the 2023 Emmys?

The 2023 Primetime Emmy Award ceremony will air on Monday, Jan. 15 (yes, it is also Martin Luther King Jr. Day). The show will air live on Fox at 6 p.m. MST and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu.

What are the 2023 Emmy nominations?

Here are several of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations, according to the Television Academy. “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” lead the nominations.

Related

Outstanding drama series

“Andor.”

“Better Call Saul.”

“The Crown.”

“House of the Dragon.”

“The Last of Us.”

“Succession.”

“The White Lotus.”

“Yellowjackets.”

Outstanding comedy series

“Abbott Elementary.”

“Barry.”

“The Bear.”

“Jury Duty.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Only Murders in the Building.”

“Ted Lasso.”

“Wednesday.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series

“Beef.”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“Daisy Jones & the Six.”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”).

Brian Cox (“Succession”).

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”).

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”).

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”).

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”).

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”).

Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

F. Murray Abraham (“The White Lotus”).

Nicholas Braun (“Succession”).

Micheal Imperioli (“The White Lotus”).

Theo James (“The White Lotus”).

Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”).

Alan Ruck (“Succession”).

Will Sharpe (“The White Lotus”).

Alexander Skarsgård (“Succession”).

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”).

Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”).

Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”).

Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”).

Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”).

Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”).

J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”).

Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”).

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader (“Barry”).

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”).

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”).

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”).

Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”).

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”).

James Marsden (“Jury Duty”).

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”).

Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”).

Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”).

Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”).

Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”).

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”).

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”).

Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”).

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie

Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”).

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”).

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”).

Steven Yeun (“Beef”).

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”).

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”).

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”).

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”).

Ali Wong (“Beef”).

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie

Murray Bartlett (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”).

Richard Jenkins (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Joseph Lee (“Beef”).

Ray Liotta (“Black Bird”).

Young Mazino (“Beef”).

Jesse Plemons (“Love & Death”).

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie

Annaleigh Ashford (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Maria Bello (“Beef”).

Claire Danes (“Fleishman is is Trouble”).

Juliette Lewis (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Camila Morrone (“Daisy Jones & The Six”).

Niecy Nash-Betts (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Merritt Wever (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

What programs have the most Emmy nominations in 2023?

After dominating the Golden Globes on Sunday night, “Succession” is set to win big once again at the Emmys — it leads the way with 27 nominations. “The Last of Us,” “The White Lotus” and “Ted Lasso” follow, each with more than 20 nominations.

“Succession” — 27 Emmy nominations.

“The Last of Us” — 24 Emmy nominations.

“The White Lotus” — 23 Emmy nominations.

“Ted Lasso” — 21 Emmy nominations.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — 14 Emmy nominations.

“The Bear” — 13 Emmy nominations.

“Beef” — 13 Emmy nominations.

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” — 13 Emmy nominations.

“Wednesday” — 12 Emmy nominations.

“Barry” — 11 Emmy nominations.

“Only Murders in the Building” — 11 Emmy nominations.

Related