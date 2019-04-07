Everything to Know About the 2019 ACM Awards: From Nominees and Performers to How You Can Watch

Keep calm and country on because the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards are back!
The annual awards show, which hold the honor of being the first country-related awards ever held by a major organization, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
Whether seated in the stands or on a couch in front of the television, this year’s star-studded lineup of performers, exciting collaborations and nominees are sure to keep country fans rocking all night long.
Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, before it gets underway this weekend.
Who’s Hosting?
Reba McEntire will once again return as host and executive producer of the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards after hosting the show last year.
This year marks McEntire’s 16th time hosting the ceremony in total, and the few years she took off between 2013 and 2017 saw stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley fill her shoes. Over the years, McEntire has hosted on her own and with co-hosts including Shelton, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr., among others.
McEntire, herself, has won 16 ACM Awards throughout her career, with her last being the Mae Boren Axton Service Award in 2017.
What About the Nominees?
It’s been a big year for country music, and this year’s nominees are a mix of talented artists hot off their Grammy wins and nominations.
Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay garnered six nominations apiece, with the duo’s Dan Smyers picking up an additional four as a producer and writer. Grammy darling Kacey Musgraves, who swept all four of her categories at the ceremony in February, is nominated five times at the ACM Awards.
Fresh off their No. 1 hit collaboration “Burning Man,” Bentley and Brothers Osborne racked up four and three nominations, respectively.
Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha also received four nominations, most for their cross-format hit “Meant to Be.”
Who’s Performing?
The ACM Awards performance lineup never disappoints.
The broadcast will also feature a star-studded list of performance collaborations, including Khalid with Kane Brown; Jason Aldean (ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award honoree) with Kelly Clarkson; Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, and Ashley McBryde; Dan + Shay with Clarkson; Florida Georgia Line with Aldean; and Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne.
Following last year’s successful first-ever “ACM Flashbacks” — a series that honors classic country music hits from a specific year, as well as the artists behind them — 29-time ACM Award-winning duo Brooks & Dunn will perform with Luke Combs, and the “King of Country” George Strait will hit the stage with Miranda Lambert, who will also perform a flashback mashup of her greatest hits.
In addition, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz will sing the song “I’m Standing with You” from her upcoming movie Breakthrough.
In addition to the collaborations, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, LANCO, Little Big Town, Carrie Underwood and host of the night Reba McEntire will take to the stage to perform.
How can you watch?
The show broadcasts live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/delayed PT on CBS. You can also live stream the telecast using CBS All Access.
