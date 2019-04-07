Everything to Know About the 2019 ACM Awards: From Nominees and Performers to How You Can Watch

Keep calm and country on because the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards are back!

The annual awards show, which hold the honor of being the first country-related awards ever held by a major organization, will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Whether seated in the stands or on a couch in front of the television, this year’s star-studded lineup of performers, exciting collaborations and nominees are sure to keep country fans rocking all night long.

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony, before it gets underway this weekend.

Who’s Hosting?

Reba McEntire will once again return as host and executive producer of the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards after hosting the show last year.

This year marks McEntire’s 16th time hosting the ceremony in total, and the few years she took off between 2013 and 2017 saw stars like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton and Dierks Bentley fill her shoes. Over the years, McEntire has hosted on her own and with co-hosts including Shelton, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Hank Williams Jr., among others.

McEntire, herself, has won 16 ACM Awards throughout her career, with her last being the Mae Boren Axton Service Award in 2017.

What About the Nominees?

It’s been a big year for country music, and this year’s nominees are a mix of talented artists hot off their Grammy wins and nominations.

Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay garnered six nominations apiece, with the duo’s Dan Smyers picking up an additional four as a producer and writer. Grammy darling Kacey Musgraves, who swept all four of her categories at the ceremony in February, is nominated five times at the ACM Awards.

Fresh off their No. 1 hit collaboration “Burning Man,” Bentley and Brothers Osborne racked up four and three nominations, respectively.

Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha also received four nominations, most for their cross-format hit “Meant to Be.”