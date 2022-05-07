Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis ignites multiverse 'feud' with Doctor Strange 2

It's the battle of the multiverse movies, and Jamie Lee Curtis is a loyal soldier.

The star started the affair while plugging her film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which follows Michelle Yeoh as a harried laundromat owner tasked with saving the world (hers and all the others out there). In a series of Instagram posts on Friday, Curtis touted the science fiction-action-comedy-drama and called out that other multiverse movie — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (perhaps you've heard of it?).

In one post, she called out the similarities between the posters for the films. "Is it JUST me? Does it seem STRANGE that our tiny movie that could and did and continues to do ##1movieinamerica and is TRULY MARVELOUS, out marvels any Marvel movie they put out there @everythingeverywheremovie has a Marvel movie coming out with a copycat poster?" she wrote alongside an image of the two posters. She went on to muse that this is "one of those Internet feuds" and mentioned that her cast and crew would "slay" a Family Feud contest.

A subsequent post pointed out what she says the Marvel movie is missing, namely "a dynamite dildo fight scene as well as a very erotic hotdog hand mating dance." By contrast, Curtis describes her indie film as one that "has a deep BEATING heart and BRILLIANT visual treats, EXTRAORDINARY performances and FANTASTIC BEASTLY FIGHT SCENES...... AND it COST LESS than the ENTIRE craft service budget on Doctor Strange and/or any other Marvel movie."

Yet another post featured some behind-the-scenes footage of a stunt being done in Everything Everywhere All at Once — sans green screen. "Thanks for stringing me up in a hallway/stairwell day three of the movie. No green screen here other multiverse wannabe movies. Real people. Real places. Old school," Curtis wrote.

Doctor Strange 2 hit theaters Friday and is poised to have a massive box office haul (it's eyeing over $175 million for the weekend on a $200 million budget), while Everything Everywhere All at Once has domestically grossed nearly $40 million since its release at the end of March, which is impressive in its own right for its $25 million budget. Curtis, as she puts it, is pitting the films up against each other because she's competitive. "COMPETITIVE? F— YES. I wasn't head cheerleader in high school for nothing," she quips.

The Doctor Strange camp hasn't fired back yet. Your move, Cumberbatch.

