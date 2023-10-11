The Wait Is Finally Over: These Are All the October Prime Day Deals Actually Worth Buying

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Wallets at the ready — Amazon’s second Prime Day of 2023, otherwise known as Prime Big Deal Days is happening right now. And to get you up to speed, you have a few hours left today to save plus a whole new day’s worth of savings to experience tomorrow (Oct. 11). It’s easy to get carried away on these occasions, but we’re here to help you sift through the sea of deals and find the practical products that you actually need — and will use on a daily basis — all for a more attractive price.



Note: If you’re not already a Prime member, you’ll need to sign up for a membership to get exclusive access to all the best second Prime Day deals. Subscribe to Amazon Prime for $14.99 a month — and hey! You’ll even get your first 30 days free.

More from Rolling Stone

Buy Now

We’ve been keeping tabs on the thousands of second Prime Day deals, but we want to make sure you don’t sleep on the best practical stuff you can snag on Amazon, too. Think: TikTok-famous pet essentials, popular bathroom necessities, ways to get your caffeine fix, and personal care goods best bought in bulk — all of which are discounted right now.

What to Buy on Prime Big Deal Days (And What to Skip)

We think you can leave the large household appliances, like fridges and washing machines, for the bigger discounts over Black Friday. Popular gaming consoles and toys will also see steeper price cuts closer to the holiday season. So to help you narrow down your shopping list, without further ado, here are the best budget-friendly and worth-the-splurge Prime Day items we recommend you add to cart now.

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Tech Deals

Sure, we all know that Kindles and AirPods are going to go on sale — but beyond big-ticket tech, Prime Big Deal Days are a great time to pick up smaller life-savers, like this deal for 43 percent off the Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger from Anker. This perfect travel companion has super-strong magnets that snap firmly in place while it charges your phone, and bonus: It doubles as a mini kickstand, so you can stream videos comfortably during your next layover.

Anker Magnetic Battery, 5K Foldable Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger with Stand and USB-C (On The Side), Only for MagSafe, iPhone 15/15 Plus/15 Pro/15 Pro Max, iPhone14/13 Series (Lilac Purple)

Price: $69.99 $39.99

Buy On Amazon

More Worthwhile Prime Day Tech Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Home Deals

Comfortable, cool, and perfect whichever way you wriggle around in bed — the Nectar King Mattress is a must-snag this second edition of Prime Days. For 25 percent off (at $899 down from $1199), there’s never been a better time to upgrade your sleep environment. Reviewers who identify as both back and side snoozers can’t say enough good things about this memory foam gem that’s both cushion-y and supportive — and features cooling comfort technology.



Nectar King Mattress 12 Inch – Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam – Cooling Comfort Technology – 365-Night Trial – Forever Warranty,White

Price: $1,199.00 $899.00

Buy On Amazon

More Worthwhile Prime Day Home Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Pet Deals

Chom Chom Roller Pet Hair Remover and Reusable Lint Roller – ChomChom Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Clothing and Bedding – Portable, Multi-Surface Fur Removal Tool

Price: $31.95 $19.99

Buy On Amazon

We love our four-legged friends, but we don’t love the hair and mess they leave in their wake. Take this fall Prime Day to stock up on all the essentials that can help you de-fuzz and deep clean your home (more on that below). The internet-famous reusable Chom Chom Pet Hair Roller is a must-have; it’s loved by over 110,000 Amazon reviewers who swear by it as an alternative to wasteful sticky lint rollers. Now you’ll be able to sit on your couch in your all-black outfit without looking like you just got into a wrestling match with your dog’s fur. Oh, and since you’re able to solve that problem — you might as well also stock up on some treats for your perfect (albeit messy) good boys and girls.

More Worthwhile Prime Day Pet Deals



Most Worthwhile Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Sure, you’re going to see plenty of deals over the next two days on coffee makers from Keurig, Nespresso, and even Breville (their Express Espresso Machine is currently $190 off) but those get marked down frequently, and besides — what if you’re an iced coffee drinker? Ninja’s all-in-one Hot and Cold Brewed System delivers barista-quality cold brew and hot lattes (hello, milk frother) for $52.99 off this second Prime Day — it can be yours for under $150. We like that there’s no need to buy paper filters with the included reusable filter baskets — a bonus? You’ll get two: One for coffee grounds and one for loose leaf tea, so you’ll never have to shoot off a Monday morning email again without being appropriately caffeinated.



Ninja Hot and Cold Brewed System, Auto-iQ Tea and Coffee Maker with 6 Brew Sizes, 50 fluid ounces, 5 Brew Styles, Frother, Coffee & Tea Baskets with Glass Carafe (CP301),Black

Price: $199.99 $147.00

Buy On Amazon

More Worthwhile Prime Day Kitchen Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

One of the best things about Prime Big Deals Day is getting to experience deep discounts from brands that rarely offer deals, and that’s why we think you should take advantage of this $135.99 price cut for Dyson’s V10 Cordless Stick Vacuum cleaner. Reviewers note that this is worth the investment for its lightweight feel and effective suction abilities. It also features three cleaning modes and a mini motorized tool that makes it powerful at removing pet hair and dirt from carpet and upholstery.



Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner,Yellow/Iron

Price: $599.99 $464

Buy On Amazon

More Worthwhile Prime Day Vacuum and Cleaning Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Beauty and Grooming Deals

Speaking of Dyson (we just can’t get enough of their amazing Prime Big Deal Days savings), since they’re known for masterfully producing elegant and high-powered gadgets in home and grooming, we’d be remiss if we didn’t feature them in our best worthwhile beauty deals. A fan-favorite, the Supersonic™ Hair Dryer is currently experiencing its lowest price in 30 days — at a whopping $100 discount. Take this as your sign to upgrade your unreliable, drugstore-bought hair dryer with something that can prevent heat damage, while still drying your hair quickly and effectively, and features a gentle air attachment to protect your scalp. The definition of splurge-worthy? This.

Dyson Supersonic™ Origin Hair Dryer

Price: $399.99 $299.99

Buy On Amazon

More Worthwhile Prime Day Beauty and Grooming Deals

Most Worthwhile Prime Day Fashion and Apparel Deals

An Amazon Prime Day favorite — fashionistas and deal fiends alike will know that there’s no better time to replace worn-in denim (or just supplement your existing jean collection) than on this special, two-day sale extravaganza. Levi’s Ribcage jeans — if they don’t already — should absolutely belong in your weekly wardrobe rotation, thanks to their timelessness and versatility. Reviewers love the waistline on these, which hits right at that sweet spot to make cropped sweater-wearers swoon. Translation: Your fall festivities just received a major style upgrade (and one that won’t break the bank — snag them for up to 71 percent off!).

Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, Fall Trip-Medium Indigo, 28

Price: $79.50 $22.66

Buy On Amazon

More Worthwhile Prime Day Fashion and Apparel Deals

More Fall Prime Day Shopping Guides

Looking for more of the best fall Prime Day deals? check out our other shopping guides below — all featuring Amazon sales curated by our shopping experts.

Fall Prime Day Best Deals

Fall Prime Day Tech Deals

Fall Prime Day Beauty Deals

Fall Prime Day Streaming Deals



Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.