Fans slam the lengthy Frozen 'short' screened with Pixar's Coco

Pixar fans have been given a bit more than they bargained with new movie Coco.

And when we say ‘a bit’, we mean ‘a lot’.

Tacked on to the beginning of the film is Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, supposedly a ‘short’ to get fans all excited about the up-coming Frozen 2.

But thus far, it’s having quite the opposite effect, what with it being 21 minutes long (check out the trailer below).





It finds the formally loveable, dim-witted snowman, voiced by Josh Gad, searching for Christmas traditions for Elsa and Anna to celebrate.

But it’s not going down at all well with audiences.

child loudly next to me during the never-ending Frozen “short” before Coco: why are we WATCHING this

— Daniel McDonald (@danielreesmc) November 27, 2017





Saw Coco for the second time tonight. So worth it. What was NOT worth it? Having to sit through the 22 min frozen "short" again. — Chad Johnson (@OMGchad) November 27, 2017





The 'Frozen' Short playing before screenings of 'Coco' is 21 minutes long meaning you'll have to wait around 40 minutes from the screening start time to actually see the movie you're paying to watch. Not sure about that Disney. — Andy (@andyjmorgan2) November 27, 2017





Me, watching the six-hour Frozen "short" that played before Coco. pic.twitter.com/QDNVnQ15kn — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) November 26, 2017





The frozen short before coco pic.twitter.com/9tj6X3Wm7J — Blaze (@BlazingAsteroid) November 27, 2017





US website Slate has even advised specifically showing up late so that you make sure that you miss it. Harsh.

Here's how late you can show up to Coco if you don't want to watch that annoying Frozen short: https://t.co/ZbXrQWaoao via @BrowBeat — Phillipe Copeland (@GandalfDaBlac) November 27, 2017





Despite the grumblings, however, Coco is doing great business so far.

The tale, based on the Mexican holiday of Dia de Meurtos, the ‘day of the dead’, pumelled Justice League into submission, hitting number one in the box office chart in the US.

It’s made $153 million so far, and is being talked up as a possible Oscar contender.

