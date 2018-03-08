Why does everyone hate Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' before they’ve even seen it?

There’s no getting away from it, there’s a lot of negativity online towards Steven Spielberg’s next movie, Ready Player One.

The online backlash against the film is becoming so intense that a backlash against the backlash has started to kick in – it’s never a good sign for a studio trying to build positive buzz for their upcoming blockbuster when people feel the need to defend it from vocal armies of critics.

I look forward to READY PLAYER ONE the way I look forward to any Spielberg film, and I don't understand a world in which people collectively pass on anything he makes sight unseen. — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) March 7, 2018





We’re with you, Drew. But what has gone wrong? Why are people piling on Ready Player One like it’s the next DC Universe movie? You know, apart from the fact it features Harley Quinn and Joker?

We’re glad you asked, we’ve got a couple of theories.

Strap on your Power Glove, pull on your proton pack, stick on your VR shades, and brace yourself for a complete guide to why everyone hates the new Spielberg movie before they’ve even watched it.

The source material

Ready Player One by Ernest Cline seemed like a fun read in 2011, but there’s a pretty large section of critics who absolutely hate it. Spielberg’s cinematic adaptation has seen a whole bunch of negative opinion pieces about the book surfacing on the internet, all at once.

“I hate Ready Player One, the inexplicably popular and critically acclaimed sci-fi novel by Ernest Cline. Every page of the book was a torturous combination of ineptitude and smarm that made what should have been a breezy read an agonising experience,” Pajiba’s Kayleigh Donaldson says in a piece titled ‘Ready Player One is everything wrong with geek culture.’

“Ready Player One embodies some of the worst qualities of modern nerd culture. It’s a fantasy in which the hero is rewarded and praised for alienating themselves from the real world and dedicating an inordinate amount of time to absorbing pop culture. And not just any pop culture, but the very specific brand of pop culture that Cline himself is a fan of,” AV Club’s Dan Neilan agrees, in a piece headlined ‘Here’s a good primer if you’re ready to hate Ready Player One.’





That’s just a couple of examples, but there’s plenty more where that came from. The weird thing is, none of these negative takes surfaced when the book was actually out. Here’s what Pajiba said about the book in 2012.

“As a nerd from way back, I love the references (no, more than that, the open love letters) to 80-90s culture- it is truly nostalgia porn- featuring D&D, Rush, Voltron, Star Wars, Firefly, Blade Runner, and the list goes on. It is particularly fun because these characters fully embrace the purest forms of the culture, without the other pesky real-world problems of that era (particularly the Cold War and bad hair). If you’re not into all the gaming/music/film homage, this book is still a good frolic, but to truly fall into it, harness your inner nerd and get your geek on.”

This take is more typical of the hugely positive reviews Cline’s novel received on its release, reviews (and sales) that led to major deals for Cline’s second, and third books (the author received seven-figure cheques for both).

But pop culture moves fast, and what seemed harmless seven years ago is toxic in 2018. Lines that went unnoticed in 2011 are (rightly) under the microscope in 2018.

As long as people are critiquing Ernest Cline? In "Ready Player One," he shows how he does not believe transgender women are women. pic.twitter.com/ayt9FnwZ5Z — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) July 24, 2017





This rising tide of negative articles about the book will have contributed to the general bad vibe surrounding the film, but that’s not the only reason people are rejecting Ready Player One.

The marketing