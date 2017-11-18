Everyone's Favorite Superhero Family Is Back in 'The Incredibles 2' Teaser

Disney/Pixar has unveiled the first teaser trailer for “The Incredibles 2,” which promises to bring back the superhero family last seen in 2004.

The #Incredibles2 trailer is here. See the film in theatres in 3D June 15, 2018. pic.twitter.com/episnabztB — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) November 18, 2017

“It’s fundamentally a story about family,” director Brad Bird said back in July. “The technology has gotten so much better; we can get them close to what we wanted to do in the [original]. It’s like driving a better car.”

The sequel is set to open on June 15. The plot is still unclear, though Collider reported earlier this year that it will focus on the adventures of Holly Hunter’s Elastigirl. Meanwhile, her husband, Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), will be home caring for baby Jack-Jack. Based on the teaser clip released Saturday, he’ll have his hands full.

Watch the new teaser above.