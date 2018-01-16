Every Woody Allen star who has denounced the director (and those who've defended him)

For years Woody Allen has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow but Hollywood carried on working with him anyway.
The director wasn’t charged with the crime in 1992; the state attorney didn’t recommend putting Dylan through a criminal court proceedings for fear of traumatising her.
However, when Allen tried to sue his ex-partner Mia Farrow for custody of their three children – including Dylan – a judge ruled in her favour and gave a damning portrayal of him.
In the years since, the director has made several critically-acclaimed movies with some of the biggest stars despite his questionable bakground. Even after Dylan penned an op-ed in 2014, when Allen’s film Blue Jasmine was earning critical acclaim, actors, and actresses excitedly signed up to work with him.
But now as the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum, with more and more victims, both inside the film industry and out, come forward with their stories of sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct Allen is getting the scrutiny from his peers that he has never had before and Dylan’s voice is finally being heard.
So here are all the stars, so far, who have spoken out against Woody Allen.
Timothée Chalamet (Rainy Day in New York, 2018)
“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network].” – Instagram
Rebecca Hall (Vicky, Christina, Barcelona, 2008, Rainy Day in New York, 2018)
“The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy.
“I have, however subsequently realised there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.
“It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere.”
Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, 1996)
“I am so sorry, Dylan! I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you. As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you. I am so, so sorry…I will never work with him again.” – Huffington Post blog
Greta Gerwig (To Rome With Love, 2012)
“If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film. I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again. Dylan Farrow’s two different pieces made me realise that I increased another woman’s pain, and I was heartbroken by that realisation. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.” – New York Times
Ellen Page (To Rome With Love, 2012)
“I did a Woody Allen movie and it is the biggest regret of my career. I am ashamed I did this. I had yet to find my voice and was not who I am now and felt pressured, because ‘of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.’ Ultimately, however, it is my choice what films I decide to do and I made the wrong choice. I made an awful mistake.” – Facebook
David Krumholtz (Wonder Wheel, 2017)
“I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men.” – Twitter
Griffin Newman (Wonder Wheel, 2017)
I need to get this off my chest:
– I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.
– I believe he is guilty.
– I donated my entire salary to RAINN.
— Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017
These are just seven of the many high-profile actors and actresses who have worked with Woody Allen since the 1992 incident and while they have been prompted to speak out because of Hollywood’s Time’s Up initiative, many others have not.
Actors who haven’t denounced Woody Allen
Selena Gomez (A Rainy Day in New York, 2018)
“To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer – not because I’m trying to back away from it. [The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it,” she said. “And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.’” – Billboard
Her mother, Mandy Teefy, has suggested that she tried to warn her daughter from working with Allen but she wouldn’t listen. In a comment on Instagram (captured by blogger Joshua Fox) she said: “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click, Her team are amazing people.
“There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”
Kate Winslet (Wonder Wheel, 2017)
“Of course one thinks about it but at the same time, I didn’t know Woody and I don’t know anything about that family. As the actor in the film, you just have to step away and say, I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false. Having thought it all through, you put it to one side and just work with the person. Woody Allen is an incredible director. So is Roman Polanski. I had an extraordinary working experience with both of those men, and that’s the truth.” – New York Times
Justin Timberlake (Wonder Wheel, 2017)
Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TIMESUP #whywewearblack pic.twitter.com/q0XWH6XR68
— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) January 7, 2018
Justin Timberlake was called out at the Golden Globes for wearing a Time’s Up pin and tweeting support for the movement, despite having worked on Allen’s latest movie. He has been silent on the subject but has heaped praise on the director.
Kirsten Stewart (Cafe Society, 2016)
“I was like, ‘What do you think? We don’t know any of these people involved. I can personalise situations, which would be very wrong,’” Stewart said of her conversation with her co-star. “At the end of the day, Jesse and I talked about this. If we were persecuted for the amount of shit that’s been said about us that’s not true, our lives would be over. The experience of making the movie was so outside of that, it was fruitful for the two of us to go on with it.” – Variety
Jesse Eisenberg (Cafe Society, 2016)
“It didn’t factor into my opinion. I don’t think it’s appropriate to try people in the press. I have been tried in the press for minor, minor things because I misspoke or had a sarcastic line or something, so I understand what that’s like because I’m in the public eye, and it’s very painful.” – Huffington Post
Blake Lively (Cafe Society, 2016)
“It’s very dangerous to factor in things you don’t know anything about. I could [only] know my experience. And my experience with Woody is he’s empowering to women.” – Variety
Alec Baldwin (To Rome With Love, 2012; Blue Jasmine, 2013)
In deleted tweets back in 2014, Baldwin responded to a user who asked him about the alleged abuse: “What the f–k is wrong w u that u think we all need to b commenting on this family’s personal struggle?”
He told another user: “So you know who’s guilty? Who’s lying? You, personally, know that? You are mistaken if you think there is a place for me, or any outsider, in this family’s issue.”
On January 16th, Alec tweeted in support of Allen:
Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career.
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018
WA’s talent has nothing to do with it.
This is a charge that was investigated aggressively and resulted in…nothing.
What would it take for you to at least consider that he is telling the truth?
— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018
This Vanity Fair article details undeniable facts about the cases that show Alec’s comments aren’t entirely accurate.
Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine, 2013)
“It’s obviously been a long and painful situation for the family, and I hope they find some resolution and peace.” – as told to reporters at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Scarlett Johansson (Match Point, 2005; Scoop, 2006, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, 2008)
“I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could possibly knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me.” – The Guardian
Diane Keaton (Play It Again, Sam, 1972, Sleeper, 1973, Love and Death, 1975, Annie Hall, 1977, Interiors, 1978, Manhattan, 1979, Radio Days, 1987, Manhattan Murder Mystery, 1993)
“I have nothing to say about that. Except: I believe my friend.” – The Guardian
READ MORE
Rebecca Hall regrets working on Woody Allen film
Justin Timberlake slammed for wearing Time’s Up pin
Margot Robbie reacts to Kate Winslet’s Woody Allen praise
735