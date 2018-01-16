Every Woody Allen star who has denounced the director (and those who've defended him)

For years Woody Allen has been accused of sexual abuse by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow but Hollywood carried on working with him anyway.

The director wasn’t charged with the crime in 1992; the state attorney didn’t recommend putting Dylan through a criminal court proceedings for fear of traumatising her.

However, when Allen tried to sue his ex-partner Mia Farrow for custody of their three children – including Dylan – a judge ruled in her favour and gave a damning portrayal of him.

Woody Allen stands accused of molesting his then seven-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow (Ian West/PA)

In the years since, the director has made several critically-acclaimed movies with some of the biggest stars despite his questionable bakground. Even after Dylan penned an op-ed in 2014, when Allen’s film Blue Jasmine was earning critical acclaim, actors, and actresses excitedly signed up to work with him.

But now as the #MeToo movement continues to gain momentum, with more and more victims, both inside the film industry and out, come forward with their stories of sexual harassment, abuse and misconduct Allen is getting the scrutiny from his peers that he has never had before and Dylan’s voice is finally being heard.

So here are all the stars, so far, who have spoken out against Woody Allen.

Timothée Chalamet (Rainy Day in New York, 2018)

Chalamet has donated his salary to charity for Rainy Day in New York (PA)

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer. I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: Time’s Up, the LGBT Centre in New York, and Rainn [the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network].” – Instagram

Rebecca Hall (Vicky, Christina, Barcelona, 2008, Rainy Day in New York, 2018)

“The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy.

“I have, however subsequently realised there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.

“It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere.”

– Instagram

Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite, 1996)