Every way dancer Kameron Saunders has said 'like ever' on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Kameron Saunders is the only dancer with a speaking line during the Eras Tour. When Taylor Swift sings "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," he famously says the line “like ever” at the end of her bridge.
This happens about halfway through the three-and-a-half-hour show after Swift sings, “So he calls me up and he’s like, ‘I still love you.’ And I’m like, I'm just, I mean this is exhausting, you know? Like, we are never getting back together…”
For the first 53 shows, the dancer with 410,000 followers on Instagram stayed true to the "like ever" line. Then he switched it up for the international shows, even incorporating the native languages of the countries the tour is visiting.
Now fans tune into livestreams to hear how he's going to add his own flare to the song. Below is a tracker listing all of his phrases thus far.
Singapore, Mar. 4: "Walao eh"
Singapore, Mar. 3: "Siao ah"
Singapore, Mar. 2: "No lah"
Sydney, Feb. 26: "Rack off mate"
Sydney, Feb. 25: "Bugger off"
Sydney, Feb. 24: "Tell him he’s dreamin'"
Sydney, Feb. 23: "Yeah nah"
Melbourne, Feb. 18: "Naur mate"
Melbourne, Feb. 17: "Like naur"
Melbourne, Feb. 16: "Yeah nah"
Tokyo, Feb. 10: "Zettai nai"
Tokyo, Feb. 9: "Maji muri"
Tokyo, Feb. 8: "Zettai nai"
Tokyo, Feb. 7: "Arienai"
São Paulo, Nov. 26: "Nem fudendo"
São Paulo, Nov. 25: "Nem fudendo"
São Paulo, Nov. 24: "Nem fudendo"
Rio de Janiero, Nov. 20: "Nem fudendo"
Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 19: "Like nem fudendo"
Rio de Janeiro, Nov. 17: "Nem fudendo"
Buenos Aires, Nov. 12: "Ni a palos"
Buenos Aires, Nov. 11: "Ni en pedo"
Buenos Aires, Nov. 9: "Ni en pedo"
Mexico City, Aug. 27: "Like nunca"
Mexico City, Aug. 26: "Like nunca"
Mexico City, Aug. 25: "Like nunca"
Mexico City, Aug. 24: "Nunca"
Follow Bryan West, the USA TODAY Network's Taylor Swift reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Complete list of Kameron Saunders saying 'like ever' on Eras Tour