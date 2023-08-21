Every U.S. Open Match to Air on Eurosport and Discovery+ Across Europe — Global Bulletin
HOW TO WATCH U.S. OPEN IN EUROPE
Warner Bros. Discovery Europe has announced that it will air every match from this year’s U.S. Open on Eurosport and Discovery+ across 45 markets.
As tennis fans gear up for the final Grand Slam, taking place at Flushing Meadows in New York City, they will be able to stream the tournament live and on-demand. In addition, viewers in the Nordics will have access to free-to-air coverage centered on players representing Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.
More from Variety
Food Network Summer Viewing Rises With More Than 50 Million Viewers Across TV, Max and Discovery+ (EXCLUSIVE)
TNT Sports Goes Live, Replacing BT Sport, With Discovery+ as U.K. Platform
Max for Dummies: How Do HBO Max Subscribers Transition to the New Platform?
On-site coverage will be led by former U.S. Open champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander, alongside Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett. Justine Henin will also provide her insight from Paris.
“This year marks the first of our renewed and long-term partnership with the USTA which enables us to bring our passion for tennis, deep sports expertise and industry-leading production to the US Open, a tournament we have shown for over two decades, expanding its reach for fans across Europe to savour,” said Scott Young, SVP of content and production at WBD Sports Europe, in a statement. “We’ve already witnessed a Grand Slam season for the ages this year with new champions, young prodigies and legends of the game creating new chapters in sporting history. Our role is to connect our viewers with these athletes and we look forward to telling their stories in a way no other broadcaster can match, from the first point in qualifying to match point on Arthur Ashe on 10 September.”
Qualifying for the U.S. open begins on Aug. 22, with the tournament beginning on Aug. 28.
Best of Variety
Emmys: Guest Actress (Drama) - Could a 'The Last of Us' or 'Succession' Win Offer Clues on Possible Upset in Drama Series?
Emmy Predictions: TV Movie - Sci-Fi Prequel 'Prey' Brings Jhane Myers, First Indigenous Woman Nominated for Producing, and She Could Win
‘90 Day Fiancé': Which Couples Are Still Together and Who Got Divorced?
Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.