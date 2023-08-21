Every U.S. Open Match to Air on Eurosport and Discovery+ Across Europe — Global Bulletin

HOW TO WATCH U.S. OPEN IN EUROPE

Warner Bros. Discovery Europe has announced that it will air every match from this year’s U.S. Open on Eurosport and Discovery+ across 45 markets.

As tennis fans gear up for the final Grand Slam, taking place at Flushing Meadows in New York City, they will be able to stream the tournament live and on-demand. In addition, viewers in the Nordics will have access to free-to-air coverage centered on players representing Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

More from Variety

On-site coverage will be led by former U.S. Open champions John McEnroe and Mats Wilander, alongside Alex Corretja and Barbara Schett. Justine Henin will also provide her insight from Paris.

“This year marks the first of our renewed and long-term partnership with the USTA which enables us to bring our passion for tennis, deep sports expertise and industry-leading production to the US Open, a tournament we have shown for over two decades, expanding its reach for fans across Europe to savour,” said Scott Young, SVP of content and production at WBD Sports Europe, in a statement. “We’ve already witnessed a Grand Slam season for the ages this year with new champions, young prodigies and legends of the game creating new chapters in sporting history. Our role is to connect our viewers with these athletes and we look forward to telling their stories in a way no other broadcaster can match, from the first point in qualifying to match point on Arthur Ashe on 10 September.”

Qualifying for the U.S. open begins on Aug. 22, with the tournament beginning on Aug. 28.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.