    Disney remakes

    Here’s every Disney remake that’s heading to cinemas. Click through to see them all.

    Every live-action Disney remake coming to cinemas soon

    Hanna Flint
    Yahoo Movies UK Contributor

    Disney are showing no signs of stopping when it comes to given their classic animations the live-action remake treatment.

    The studio has already produced Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book to critical and commercial acclaim and soon we’ll be having several more to watch in cinemas.

    Here’s every single live-action remake Disney has green-lit and when they’re heading to a movie theatre near you.

