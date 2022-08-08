Every “It Girl” You Grew Up Idolizing Is Now 40 Or Older, And Here’s What They Look Like Now Vs. Then

The '90s was a great time to be alive... I didn't grow up in the '90s, but boy, do I wish I did. These women or as they called them — "It Girls" — were sensations of the '90s. They still are, TBH, and here is what they look like now.

1. Winona Ryder in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

Winona is 50 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

2. Britney Spears in the '90s:

Jeremy Bembaron / Reuters

3. The "Princess of Pop" turned 40 last year, and this is how she looks now:

4. Halle Berry in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

Halle is 55 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

5. Kate Moss in the '90s:

Stringer / Reuters

The British model is 48 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

6. Kate Winslet in the '90s:

Mike Blake / Reuters

The Titanic star is 46 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Rich Fury / Getty Images

7. Kate Hudson in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 43 now, and here she is:

Rich Fury / Getty Images

8. Naomi Campbell in the '90s:

Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Here is the 52-year-old British supermodel now:

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

9. Alicia Silverstone in the '90s:

Stringer / Reuters

The Clueless actor is about to turn 46, and here she is:

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

10. Reese Witherspoon in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

Here is the 46-year-old Legally Blonde actor now:

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

11. Liv Tyler in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actor, singer, and model just turned 45 and looks radiant as ever:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

12. Gwen Stefani in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

Gwen is about to turn 53 this year, and here she is in the present day:

Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

13. Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actress is about to turn 50, and here is what she looks like now:

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

14. Janet Jackson in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

The singer and actor is 56 now, and here is what she looks like:

Sc Pool - Corbis / Getty Images

15. Cindy Crawford in the '90s:

Jeff Christensen / Reuters

The American supermodel is 56 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

Victor Boyko / Getty Images

16. Courtney Love in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

The singer just turned 58, and she looks as beautiful as ever:

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

17. Lisa Bonet in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

Here is what the Emmy Award-winning actor looks like now:

Mike Coppola / FilmMagic

18. Natalie Portman in the '90s:

Stringer / Reuters

Here is what the actor who just turned 41 looks like now:

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

19. Penélope Cruz in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

This is what the 48-year-old Spanish actor looks like now:

Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images

20. Claire Danes in the '90s:

Stringer / Reuters

The actor is 43 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

21. Fiona Apple in the '90s:

Jeff Christensen / Reuters

Here is what the 44-year-old singer looks like now:

https://www.gettyimages.in/detail/news-photo/fiona-apple-performs-onstage-during-i-am-the-highway-a-news-photo/1083601314?adppopup=true

22. Tyra Banks in the '90s:

Jeff Christensen / Reuters

The American television personality is 48 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Adrienne Raquel / ABC via Getty Images

23. Drew Barrymore in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 47 now, and here she is:

Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Kirsten Dunst in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

Here is what the actor who just turned 40 looks like:

David Livingston / Getty Images

25. Neve Campbell in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

The Canadian star is about to be 49, and here she is now:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

26. Christina Ricci in the '90s:

Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 42, and here she is now:

David Livingston / Getty Images

27. Cameron Diaz in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

With four Golden Globe nominations, here is 49-year-old actress now:

Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

28. Demi Moore in the '90s:

Michael Dalder / Reuters

The actor is almost 60 now, and she looks as pretty as ever:

Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Cyndi Lauper in the '90s:

Stringer / Reuters

The actor, singer, and activist is almost 70 and looks beautiful as ever:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30. Pamela Anderson in the '90s:

Eric Gaillard / Reuters

The Canadian actor and model is now 55 years old, and here she is:

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

31. Molly Ringwald in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 54 now, and here she is:

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

32. Meg Ryan in the '90s:

Ethan Miller / Reuters

Here is the 60-year-old actor now:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

33. Jennifer Aniston in the '90s:

Stringer / Reuters

It is hard to believe that the Friends star is 53 now:

Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

34. Michelle Pfeiffer in the '90s:

Fred Prouser / Reuters

One of the most prolific actors of the '90s, Pfeiffer is 64 now, and here she is in the present day:

Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

35. Tiffani Thiessen in the '90s:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor and host turned 48 earlier this year, and here she is now:

Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

36. Christina Aguilera in the '90s:

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The 41-year-old singer and actor still is an "It Girl" TBH:

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

37. Sarah Michelle Gellar in the '90s:

Getty Images

Here is what the 45-year-old actor-producer looks like now: