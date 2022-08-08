Every “It Girl” You Grew Up Idolizing Is Now 40 Or Older, And Here’s What They Look Like Now Vs. Then

The '90s was a great time to be alive... I didn't grow up in the '90s, but boy, do I wish I did. These women or as they called them — "It Girls" — were sensations of the '90s. They still are, TBH, and here is what they look like now.

1.Winona Ryder in the '90s:

Actress Winona Ryder arrives for the premiere of her new film &quot;Little Women&quot;
Fred Prouser / Reuters

Winona is 50 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

Actor Winona Ryder speaks onstage during Netflix's 'Stranger Things' panel during Deadline Contenders Television at Paramount Studios
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Deadline Hollywood

2.Britney Spears in the '90s:

The singer performing on stage at Paris Zenith
Jeremy Bembaron / Reuters

3.The "Princess of Pop" turned 40 last year, and this is how she looks now:

4.Halle Berry in the '90s:

Actress Halle Berry, one of the stars of the new film &quot;Why Do Fools Fall In Love,&quot; poses at the the film's premiere
Rose Prouser / Reuters

Halle is 55 now, and here is what the actor looks like:

Halle Berry attends the 2021 AFI Fest Official Screening of Netflix's &quot;Bruised&quot; at TCL Chinese Theatre
Presley Ann / Getty Images for Netflix

5.Kate Moss in the '90s:

Kate Moss for French fashion house Chanel designed by German designer Karl Lagerfeld presents this grey skirt and cardigan over a green, yellow and blue embroidered top as part of his Spring-Summer 1999 Haute Couture fashion collection
Stringer / Reuters

The British model is 48 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

Kate Moss walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022
Daniele Venturelli / Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images

6.Kate Winslet in the '90s:

Actress Kate Winslet arrives at the 70th annual Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium
Mike Blake / Reuters

The Titanic star is 46 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Kate Winslet attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE
Rich Fury / Getty Images

7.Kate Hudson in the '90s:

Actress Kate Hudson poses for photographers
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 43 now, and here she is:

Kate Hudson attends the Stella McCartney &quot;Get Back&quot; Capsule Collection and documentary release of Peter Jackson's &quot;Get Back&quot; at The Jim Henson Company
Rich Fury / Getty Images

8.Naomi Campbell in the '90s:

Naomi Campbell models for Versus fashion show, during the second day of the men's ready-to-wear Spring/Summer 2000 collection in Milan
Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

Here is the 52-year-old British supermodel now:

Naomi Campbell attends the Dior Homme Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

9.Alicia Silverstone in the '90s:

Alicia in &quot;Clueless&quot;
Stringer / Reuters

The Clueless actor is about to turn 46, and here she is:

Actress Alicia Silverstone attends &quot;The Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards&quot; during New York Fashion week
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

10.Reese Witherspoon in the '90s:

Actress Reese Witherspoon, star of the new comedy film &quot;Election&quot; poses as she arrives for the film's premiere
Fred Prouser / Reuters

Here is the 46-year-old Legally Blonde actor now:

Reese Witherspoon attends the &quot;Where The Crawdads Sing&quot; photo call at The West Hollywood EDITION
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

11.Liv Tyler in the '90s:

Actress Liv Tyler, star of the new film &quot;Stealing Beauty&quot; arrives for the film's Los Angeles premiere
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actor, singer, and model just turned 45 and looks radiant as ever:

Liv Tyler in &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

12.Gwen Stefani in the '90s:

Singer Gwen Stefani of the group No Doubt poses at the party following the MTV Video Music Awards
Rose Prouser / Reuters

Gwen is about to turn 53 this year, and here she is in the present day:

Gwen Stefani performs onstage
Rich Fury / Getty Images for Spotify

13.Gwyneth Paltrow in the '90s:

Academy Award winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers as she arrives for the Women in Hollywood luncheon
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actress is about to turn 50, and here is what she looks like now:

Gwyneth Paltrow, US actress and founder and CEO of Goop, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

14.Janet Jackson in the '90s:

Grammy award winning singer Janet Jackson arrives March 21 for the Vanity Fair post-Oscar Awards party at Morton's Restaurant
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The singer and actor is 56 now, and here is what she looks like:

Janet Jackson
Sc Pool - Corbis / Getty Images

15.Cindy Crawford in the '90s:

Supermodel Cindy Crawford wears a shimmering gold dress with shawl at a showing of the Todd Oldham Spring 1998 Collection in New York
Jeff Christensen / Reuters

The American supermodel is 56 years old now, and here is what she looks like now:

Cindy Crawford posing for the camera wearing a sweater with a blazer and a long skirt in her hands she is holding a pair of sunglasses and two bags
Victor Boyko / Getty Images

16.Courtney Love in the '90s:

Actress Courtney Love poses at the premiere of her new film &quot;200 Cigarettes&quot;
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The singer just turned 58, and she looks as beautiful as ever:

Courtney Love attends Fat Tony's clean time birthday at Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

17.Lisa Bonet in the '90s:

Actress Lisa Bonet, one of the stars of the new film &quot;High Fidelity&quot; poses at the film's premiere
Fred Prouser / Reuters

Here is what the Emmy Award-winning actor looks like now:

Actress ﻿Lisa Bonet attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California
Mike Coppola / FilmMagic

18.Natalie Portman in the '90s:

Actress Natalie Portman who plays the character of &quot;Queen Amidala&quot; arrives at the Premier
Stringer / Reuters

Here is what the actor who just turned 41 looks like now:

Natalie Portman attends the Marvel Studios &quot;Thor: Love And Thunder&quot; Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

19.Penélope Cruz in the '90s:

Actress Penelope Cruz from Madrid, Spain, arrives as a guest for the premiere of the new film, &quot;William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream&quot;
Fred Prouser / Reuters

This is what the 48-year-old Spanish actor looks like now:

Spanish actress Penelope Cruz attends 'Madres Paralelas' photocall at Mandarin Oriental Ritz Hotel
Pablo Cuadra / Getty Images

20.Claire Danes in the '90s:

Actress Claire Danes arrives for the 69th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles
Stringer / Reuters

The actor is 43 now, and here is what she looks like now:

Claire Danes attends the premiere for Hulu's &quot;Dopesick&quot; at Museum of Modern Art
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

21.Fiona Apple in the '90s:

Rock singer Fiona Apple performs a song during the VH-1 Fashion awards
Jeff Christensen / Reuters

Here is what the 44-year-old singer looks like now:

22.Tyra Banks in the '90s:

Model Tyra Banks wears a million dollar miracle bra with chiffon panel skirt and white bikini at the end of the Victoria's Secret fashion show
Jeff Christensen / Reuters

The American television personality is 48 now, and here is what she looks like now:

ABC's &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; stars Tyra Banks
Adrienne Raquel / ABC via Getty Images

23.Drew Barrymore in the '90s:

Actress Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of her film, &quot;Never Been Kissed&quot;
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 47 now, and here she is:

Drew Barrymore attends the 2022 Paramount Upfront at 666 Madison Avenue
Arturo Holmes / WireImage / Getty Images

24.Kirsten Dunst in the '90s:

Actress Kirsten Dunst arrives for The Princess Ball
Rose Prouser / Reuters

Here is what the actor who just turned 40 looks like:

Kirsten Dunst attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland
David Livingston / Getty Images

25.Neve Campbell in the '90s:

Actress Neve Campbell accepts the Best Female Performance award she received at the 1998 MTV Movie Awards
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The Canadian star is about to be 49, and here she is now:

Neve Campbell at &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

26.Christina Ricci in the '90s:

Actress Christina Ricci arrives at the 56th annual Golden Globes awards ceremony in Beverly Hills
Rose Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 42, and here she is now:

Christina Ricci attends Showtimes's &quot;Yellowjackets&quot; FYC event
David Livingston / Getty Images

27.Cameron Diaz in the '90s:

Actress Cameron Diaz, one of the stars of the new romantic comedy film &quot;There's Something About Mary&quot; arrives for the film's premiere
Fred Prouser / Reuters

With four Golden Globe nominations, here is 49-year-old actress now:

Cameron Diaz at &quot;The Kelly Clarkson Show&quot;
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

28.Demi Moore in the '90s:

American actress Demi Moore presents a Planet Hollywood Jacket during an opening ceremony for a Planet Hollywood
Michael Dalder / Reuters

The actor is almost 60 now, and she looks as pretty as ever:

Demi Moore smiling for the camera at an event
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

29.Cyndi Lauper in the '90s:

Singer Cyndi Lauper performs at the Greek Theatre, in Los Angeles as the opening act for Tina Turner's &quot;Wildest Dreams Tour&quot; concert
Stringer / Reuters

The actor, singer, and activist is almost 70 and looks beautiful as ever:

Cyndi Lauper attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

30.Pamela Anderson in the '90s:

American actress Pamela Anderson Lee waves during the 1999 World Music Awards
Eric Gaillard / Reuters

The Canadian actor and model is now 55 years old, and here she is:

Pamela Anderson poses during a photo call for her Broadway debut in &quot;Chicago&quot; at The Civilian Hotel
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

31.Molly Ringwald in the '90s:

Ringwald is wearing a gown by designer Issac Mizrahi
Fred Prouser / Reuters

The actor is 54 now, and here she is:

Molly Ringwald attends as A24 and the Cinema Society host a screening of &quot;The Humans&quot; at Village East Cinema
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

32.Meg Ryan in the '90s:

Actress Meg Ryan laughs as a fan cheers for her with outstretched arms while she makes her entrance to receive the Actress of the Year Award at the National Association of Theater Owners/ShoWest Awards
Ethan Miller / Reuters

Here is the 60-year-old actor now:

Meg Ryan attends The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala at The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

33.Jennifer Aniston in the '90s:

Jennifer Aniston, the star of the new 20th Century Fox movie &quot;Picture Perfect,&quot; attends a party
Stringer / Reuters

It is hard to believe that the Friends star is 53 now:

Jennifer Aniston poses with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award at The Hollywood Reporter 2021 Power 100 Women in Entertainment
Amy Sussman / Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

34.Michelle Pfeiffer in the '90s:

Actress Michelle Pfeiffer, one of the stars of the new film &quot; A Thousand Acres,&quot; arrives for the film's premiere in Beverly Hills
Fred Prouser / Reuters

One of the most prolific actors of the '90s, Pfeiffer is 64 now, and here she is in the present day:

Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at Showtime's FYC event and premiere for 'The First Lady' at DGA Theater Complex
Emma Mcintyre / WireImage / Getty Images

35.Tiffani Thiessen in the '90s:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
The actor and host turned 48 earlier this year, and here she is now:

Actress Tiffani Thiessen on the Culinary Stage on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa
Steve Jennings / WireImage / Getty Images

36.Christina Aguilera in the '90s:

American singer Christina Aguilera promoting her debut album at the Wherehouse music store in Beverly Hills, California, 24th August 1999.
Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

The 41-year-old singer and actor still is an "It Girl" TBH:

Christina Aguilera performs onstage during LA Pride's Official In-Person Music Event &quot;LA Pride In The Park&quot; Presented by Christopher Street West
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

37.Sarah Michelle Gellar in the '90s:

Getty Images
Here is what the 45-year-old actor-producer looks like now:

Sarah Michelle Gellar attends The Little Market's International Women's Day Luncheon
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

