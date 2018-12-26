Is Every Celebrity Getting Engaged Or Married This Christmas?

How does one know when holidays are really here? It's easy — all you have to do is pay attention to when celebrities start posting festive Instagrams, which, as everyone knows, is the universal signal for the start of the holidays. (Everyone does know this, right?)

This holiday season, celebs have made it extra simple for us. Thanks to posts from Reese Witherspoon, Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber, and Chrissy Teigen, there is absolutely no doubt that it is officially time for seasonal cheer.

Here's how your favorite celebrities celebrated the holidays this year, both near and far.

Kylie Jenner gave Stormi a miniature Lamborghini, decked out with — what else? — a genuine Louis Vuitton skin. She also posted an Insta Story of herself wearing matching PJs with BFFs Jordyn Woods and Stassi Karanikolaou. Photo courtesy of @KylieJenner/Instagram.

Lili Reinhart was also hard at work on a festive, complicated-looking puzzle. Photo courtesy of @LiliReinhart/Instagram

Kaley Cuoco took advantage of being awake at 4 a.m. to wrap presents. Photo courtesy of @KaleyCuoco/Instagram.