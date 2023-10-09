Everclear’s Art Alexakis Talks Live Album, Addiction On ‘Lipps Service’

SPIN Staff
·1 min read
0
Everclear frontman Art Alexakis is the guest on the newest installment of the Lipps Service podcast, speaking with host Scott Lipps about the band’s recent album Live at the Whisky a Go Go, its 30th anniversary, the inspiration behind songs such as “Father of Mine” and “I Will Buy You a New Life,” and Alexakis’ long battle with multiple sclerosis, with which he was diagnosed in 2016.

Alexakis also covered his tumultuous upbringing with an absent father, how his sobriety enabled Everclear to break through in the ’90s post-grunge scene, his efforts to help other recovering addicts, what’s next for the band both in terms of archival and new releases, and his favorite California restaurants.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Lipps was joined by Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher of the U.K. rock duo Royal Blood. They discussed the band’s latest album, Back to the Water Below, their fourth No. 1 in the U.K. They also shared what it’s like to perform as a two-man band and their relationship with legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every few weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service, brought to you by Mackie, is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

