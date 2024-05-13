Ever wanted to see a wheel of death? You’re in luck, Paranormal Cirque touring Washington

If you thought that all circuses were family-friendly fun, you’d be wrong. Cirque Italia’s Paranormal Cirque, a horror-themed circus, is making it’s way across Washington this May and June, with stops in Puyallup, Tacoma, Auburn, Bellingham, Vancouver and Kennewick.

What is Paranormal Cirque?

In case the name didn’t give it away, Paranormal Cirque isn’t your typical circus. For one, it features an act called the “Wheel of Death.” The show combines elements of theater and cabaret with acrobatics, illusions and other more traditional circus acts.

With a self-designated R-rating, the show isn’t geared towards families. Anyone under the age of 17 needs to be accompanied by a guardian 21 or older in order to get in, according to the circus’s website. Children under the age of 13 aren’t allowed at all.

Where are the shows?

The tour is currently:

In Puyallup for a four-day run at the Washington State Fair Events Center. The final show will be on May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

From there, the show heads to the Tacoma Mall for six performances over four days from May 17-20

Then it heads to Auburn ’s Outlet Collection Seattle from May 24-27

The circus will then be at Bellingham ’s Bellis Fair Mall from May 31 through June 3

It will be at the Vancouver Mall from June 7-10

Finally, the last shows in Washington will be at Kennewick’s Columbia Center June 14-17

When are the shows?

Each run opens with a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday. Saturday features two shows, one at 6:30 p.m. and one at 9:30 p.m., as does Sunday (5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.). The runs with a Monday night show close at 7:30 p.m.

How can you buy tickets?

Tickets are available on the circus’s website. Prices range from $20 to $65. A $5 discount code is available if you call the circus at 941-704-8572.