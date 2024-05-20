Event dates set for Ebertfest 2025

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The dates of Ebertfest 2025 are officially set.

The 26th edition of the event will be at the Virginia Theatre from April 23 to 26, 2025. The dates were chosen following a poll, but they also do present a potential conflict with another event in town.

The later days of Ebertfest will coincide with Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend. Ebertfest organizers strongly encouraged people to make their travel plans early, as downtown Champaign could be very busy.

There are a limited number of rooms at the Hyatt Place in downtown Champaign that are being booked for special Ebertfest rates. Reservations can be made by clicking here and using the code G-EF25.

